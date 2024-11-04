Misa Named to CHL Team of the Month Presented by CCM: September/October 2024

November 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced today the September/October edition of the CHL Team of the Month presented by CCM for the 2024-25 regular season, which considered the small number of games played in September to begin this latest campaign.

F - Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit / OHL)

17G-9A, 26 PTS, +8 in 13 GP in September/October

No player in the CHL scored more goals during September and October than 2025 NHL Draft prospect Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit. With 17 goals, including five contests with two or more, the 2024 Memorial Cup champion wrapped up the month of October by finding twine in five straight games. Misa impressively only failed to score a goal in two of his first 13 games, and he recorded his first career OHL hat-trick as part of a four-point effort on September 27 against the Soo Greyhounds. The 17-year-old from Oakville, Ont., also began his 2024-25 season by collecting a point in 13 consecutive contests, which included registering eight multi-point outings. Misa's 26 points were just one point shy of the CHL lead and the most by any prospect in the CHL eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft. In addition to his scoring prowess over the first couple of months, Misa finished the month of October ranked fifth in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for faceoff winning percentage (53.0%) and second in that same league for shots on goal (68). Earlier last month, Misa was also one of 22 players who were named to the CHL's roster for the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada, which is a new two-game series scheduled to take place from November 26-27 in London and Oshawa, Ontario.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.