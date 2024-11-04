CHL Team of the Month Presented by CCM Named for September/October 2024

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced today the September/October edition of the CHL Team of the Month presented by CCM for the 2024-25 regular season, which considered the small number of games played in September to begin this latest campaign.

F - Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit / OHL)

17G-9A, 26 PTS, +8 in 13 GP in September/October

No player in the CHL scored more goals during September and October than 2025 NHL Draft prospect Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit. With 17 goals, including five contests with two or more, the 2024 Memorial Cup champion wrapped up the month of October by finding twine in five straight games. Misa impressively only failed to score a goal in two of his first 13 games, and he recorded his first career OHL hat-trick as part of a four-point effort on September 27 against the Soo Greyhounds. The 17-year-old from Oakville, Ont., also began his 2024-25 season by collecting a point in 13 consecutive contests, which included registering eight multi-point outings. Misa's 26 points were just one point shy of the CHL lead and the most by any prospect in the CHL eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft. In addition to his scoring prowess over the first couple of months, Misa finished the month of October ranked fifth in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for faceoff winning percentage (53.0%) and second in that same league for shots on goal (68). Earlier last month, Misa was also one of 22 players who were named to the CHL's roster for the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada, which is a new two-game series scheduled to take place from November 26-27 in London and Oshawa, Ontario.

F - Mathieu Cataford (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL)

8G-17A, 25 PTS, +14 in 12 GP in September/October

Holding one of the highest point-per-game averages in the CHL, Mathieu Cataford of the No.6-ranked and 2025 Memorial Cup host Rimouski Océanic had an impressive start to his 2024-25 season in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). Playing in just 12 games over the last couple of months, Cataford rose up the scoring ranks in the QMJHL and finished October as that league's co-leading scorer with 25 points. The reigning QMJHL MVP registered nine multi-point outings over those 12 games, including four contests with three points or more. The 19-year-old from Saint-Constant, Que., was held off the scoresheet only once and he failed to score in just five games over September and October. A 2023-24 CHL Third Team All-Star selection, Cataford's 17 assists ranked second in the QMJHL, trailing only Drummondville's Luke Woodworth who tallied 20 helpers. Cataford also held a +14 plus/minus rating by the end of October, which was tied for the third-best mark in the QMJHL at that time.

F - Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL)

7G-16A, 23 PTS, +8 in 14 GP in September/October

2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna of the Medicine Hat Tigers got his 2024-25 campaign off to a strong start by leading the Western Hockey League (WHL) in scoring with 23 points in 14 games over September and October. The 16-year-old from Whitehorse, Yukon, also co-led the WHL with 16 assists. Over his 14 appearances through the first couple of months, McKenna was held over the scoresheet on just two occasions. He capped off October on a five-game point streak, having accrued 10 points (5G-5A) over that stretch. A 2023-24 CHL Third Team All-Star and All-Rookie Team selection, McKenna registered eight multi-point outings including three games with three points. The Tigers forward also co-led the CHL with 74 shots on goal through his first 14 games of the season.

D - Luca Marrelli (Oshawa Generals / OHL)

8G-10A, 18 PTS, +13 in 14 GP in September/October

Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Luca Marrelli of the Oshawa Generals has been one of the most productive defencemen in the CHL to begin the 2024-25 season. The 19-year-old from Toronto, Ont., scored eight goals through September and October, which were tied for the most by any defenceman in the CHL. Meanwhile, Marrelli's 18 points over the first two months were the most of any blueliner in the OHL and ranked in a tie for second among that same group in the CHL. His 18 points were also good enough to place him among the OHL's top-10 leading scorers. The Generals defenceman managed the latter by registering six multi-point outings, including three straight to close out the month of October. Marrelli was just one of three defencemen in the OHL to register two game-winning goals through the first two months of the season. Additionally, his +13 plus/minus rating in September and October ranked among the top five in the OHL.

D - Tarin Smith (Everett Silvertips / WHL)

3G-15A, 18 PTS, +16, in 13 GP in September/October

Anaheim Ducks prospect Tarin Smith of the No.4-ranked Everett Silvertips played an important part in the success of the Silvertips, who led the CHL in wins (12) and point percentage (.857) at the end of October. Held off the scoresheet only twice in his first 13 games, the 18-year-old from Porcupine Plain, Sask., led all WHL defencemen with 18 points, which placed him a tie for second among that same group in the CHL. A 2023-24 CHL All-Rookie Team selection, Smith's 15 assists were also tied for the most of any blueliner in the WHL, while also standing one helper short of the CHL lead among defencemen. Smith began his 2024-25 campaign in the WHL by recording a single-game career-high of four points (1G-3A) against the Portland Winterhawks on September 28. The latter marked one of five multi-point contests that Smith registered over the first two months of the season.

G - Riley Mercer (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL)

9-2-0-0 record, 1.91 GAA, .945 SV%, 1 SO over 11 GP in September/October

With nine wins in 11 starts, Riley Mercer of the No.3-ranked Drummondville Voltigeurs has been a big part of why Drummondville found themselves on top of the QMJHL standings as the calendar turned over to November. The 2024 QMJHL Champion registered a .945 save percentage, which was the best of any goalie in the CHL. Mercer's 1.91 goals-against average was the best of any netminder in the QMJHL and ranked third in the CHL through September and October. The 20-year-old from Bay Roberts, Nfld., registered an impressive eight performances with 30-plus saves through his first 11 starts, winning seven of those contests. The latter included Mercer turning aside all 35 shots he faced against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies on October 12 for his first shutout of the season. The nine wins that Mercer recorded through September and October were tied for the most of any netminder in the CHL. Over his 11 starts, Mercer also totaled 362 saves, which ranked fourth among netminders across the CHL.

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is the world's largest development hockey league with 51 Canadian and nine American teams participating in the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League (NHL) and U SPORTS than any other league. During the 2023-24 season, of the 1,000-plus players who played a game in the NHL, over 430 came through the CHL. At the 2024 NHL Draft, 88 CHL players were selected, including 14 in the first round.

