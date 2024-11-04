Second Period Outburst Marches Generals Past Bulldogs

November 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

OSHAWA, ONTARIO. The Brantford Bulldogs first three-in-three weekend of the season wrapped up on Sunday evening in Oshawa. The trip marked the Bulldogs first of four visits to the Tribute Communities Centre on the season and the second overall meeting of the teams, followi ng Brantford's home opener victory.

The Bulldogs defense saw a reshuffling heading into the game with Owen Protz picking up a game suspension for instigating a fight in the final five minutes of the contest against the Sudbury Wolves on Saturday when he came to the aid of Jake O'Brien after a late headshot.

The hosts struck first at 7:21 with a triangle passing play off the rush as Beckett Sennecke played the puck across the zone to the right for Beckett Sennecke.

Backing into the right circle, Sennecke put the puck to the top of the triangle for a Ben Danford drive eluding Ryerson Leenders to give the Generals a 1-0 lead. The Bulldogs knotted the game at 16:11 on the power-play with Tomas Hamara feeding along the left half wall for Patrick Thomas who carried into the circle. Looking off Jake O'Brien below the goal line, Thomas put a perfect no look pass right in the wheelhouse for Nick Lardis who one-timed it past Jacob Oster for his 12th of the season. The game hit the intermission all tied 1-1.

The second period was all Generals, beginning at 4:37 with Ben Danford & Callum Ritchie combining to set Owen Griffin for his 3rd of the season, giving the hosts back the lead, 2-1. With the Generals in a 5-on-3 at 8:16, Callum Ritchie struck for his 1st since his re-assignment from Luca Marrelli & Colby Barlow to double the Generals lead to a pair at 3-1. Beckett Sennecke added to the lead at 10:52 striking for his 11th of the season from Luca Marrelli, pushing the Generals lead to a trio at 4-1.

Before the period was out and back on the power-play, Callum Ritchie beat the buzzer for his 2nd of the season and 2nd of the game at 19:59 to send the Generals down the tunnel with a 5-1 lead after 40 minutes.

The Bulldogs added one in the final frame, on the power-play at 8:12. Off the right circle, Nick Lardis exchanged low with Patrick Thomas who worked just back above the goal line to play to the top of the right circle for Tomas Hamara. Sliding down from the point with speed, Hamara took the pass and rifled a shot past Oster for his 1st of the season and 2nd point of the game, cutting the lead to 5-2 but that is as close as the Bulldogs would get, dropping a 5-2 final.

The Brantford Bulldogs return to action on Wednesday night, November 6th, hosting the Guelph Storm in a cross- conference clash that marks the Storm's only visit of the season to the Brantford Civic Centre with a 7:00pm start time.

