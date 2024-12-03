Firebirds Collect Franchise Record 1,329 Stuffed Animals During Teddy Bear Toss
December 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Tuesday that the team collected a franchise record 1,329 stuffed animals during its annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Wednesday, November 27. The stuffed animals will be donated to local hospitals, children's centers, etc. and will be delivered in by Firebirds players to children in need throughout Genesee County at a future date still to be determined.
Connor Clattenburg scored the goal that summoned the stuffed animals during the first period of what was eventually a Firebirds 3-2 shootout win over the Sarnia Sting. The 1,329 stuffed animals were thrown by the announced crowd of 2,883.
