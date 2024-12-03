OHL Announces Top Performers of the Month for November

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Month for November 2024.

Player and Defenceman of the Month - Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

San Jose Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson of the London Knights has been named the OHL Player and Defenceman of the Month for November. He registered six goals, 19 assists, and 25 points, along with a plus/minus rating of plus-12 in 13 games played. Dickinson ranks first among OHL defencemen and third overall in OHL points this season, with 15 goals, 30 assists, and 45 points in 24 games. He recorded at least one point in 12 of his 13 November outings, including a career-high six-point performance on November 23 with a goal and five assists in a 6-5 win over the Saginaw Spirit. Dickinson also netted his second hat trick of the season on November 8 in a 6-2 victory over the North Bay Battalion, earning Player of the Week honours.

An 18-year-old from Toronto, Ont., Dickinson was formerly selected fourth overall by the Niagara IceDogs in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. The 6-foot-3, 210Ib. left-shot blueliner has recorded 138 points (42-96-138) over 154 career regular season contests in London. He put up 13 points (4-9-13) over 18 games in last year's playoffs as the Knights were crowned OHL champions. Dickinson was selected by the San Jose Sharks with the 11th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Also considered for November's Player of the Month Award, 2025 NHL Draft-eligible prospect Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit registered 22 points (7-15-22) in 11 games, Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nick Lardis of the Brantford Bulldogs tallied 13 goals and 13 assists (13-13-26) in 14 games, while recent University of Vermont commit Cedrick Guindon of the Kingston Frontenacs was also a standout, recording 23 points (10-13-23) in 13 contests.

Also considered for November's Defenceman of the Month Award, Calgary Flames prospect Zayne Parekh of the Saginaw Spirit registered 17 points (5-12-17) in 10 games, while 2025 NHL Draft-eligible prospect Matthew Schaefer of the Erie Otters also performed, tallying five goals, 10 assists and 15 points with a plus/minus rating of plus-16 in 11 contests.

Goaltender of the Month - Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Kitchener Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons has been named the OHL Goaltender of the Month for November. Making 230 saves throughout the month, Parsons posted a 5-3-0-0 record, a 1.26 goals-against average, .958 save percentage, and three shutouts. He currently leads the OHL with a 2.12 goals-against average, a .926 save percentage, and a 14-5-1-0 record through 20 games this season. The fourth-year veteran was a standout in November, making 30+ saves in four outings and earning shutouts on November 8, 17, and 23. Parsons was also named OHL Goaltender of the Week twice during the month. He became the first OHL player to commit to an NCAA DI hockey program this season, heading to Clarkson University for 2025-26.

A 20-year-old native of Embrun, Ont., Parsons boasts a career record of 51-37-5-0 with a 3.07 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage, and seven shutouts in 98 regular season appearances with the Rangers. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 202lb., Parsons was selected by Kitchener in the third round (53rd overall) of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection from the Cornwall Colts U18 AAA program.

Also considered for the award this month, Aleksei Medvedev of the London Knights was impressive, compiling a perfect 6-0-0-0 record with a 1.98 goals-against average, a .935 save percentage, and one shutout.

Rookie of the Month - Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

London Knights goaltender Aleksei Medvedev has been named the OHL Rookie of the Month for November after an outstanding performance. The first-year netminder posted a perfect 6-0-0-0 record, including his first OHL shutout on November 28 with 31 saves. He finished the month with a 1.98 goals-against average, a .935 save percentage, and five 30+ save performances, contributing to the Knights' ongoing 18-game win streak. This season, Medvedev holds an 11-2-0-0 record, a 2.64 goals-against average, and a .918 save percentage, ranking fourth in save percentage and fifth in GAA among OHL goaltenders. Medvedev earned multiple accolades in November, being named OHL Goaltender of the Week once and OHL Rookie of the Week on two occasions.

The 17-year-old from St. Petersburg, Russia was selected by London in the second round (38th overall) of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. The 6-foot-3, 180Ib. netminder was recently listed as a C-rated prospect on NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch list for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Also considered for the award this month, Saginaw Spirit forward Dimian Zhilkin had nine points (5-4-9) in 12 games played. Ottawa 67's goaltender Jaeden Nelson was also a standout, playing to a 3-0-0-2 record along with a 2.29 goals-against average and .917 save percentage.

2024-25 OHL Performers of the Month:

Player of the Month:

November - Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

October - Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Defenceman of the Month:

November - Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

October - Luca Marrelli (Oshawa Generals)

Goaltender of the Month:

November - Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

October - Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Rookie of the Month:

November - Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

October - Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

