Generals Sign Anthony Figliomeni
December 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals have signed right winger Anthony Figliomeni from the Mississauga Chargers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.
Figliomeni is 5'11, 200 pounds, and has played 28 games with the Chargers. He has registered 4 goals and 10 assists in that time. The September 2008-born winger is effective in the offensive zone, good at controlling the play on the boards, and protects the puck well, low in the zone.
The power forward will look to continue his successful campaign with the Chargers this season.
