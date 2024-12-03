Rangers Host Brantford in Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game Presented by Canadian Tire Jumpstart

Kitchener, ON - As the Kitchener Rangers extended their win streak to three on Sunday, defeating the Guelph Storm, the Blueshirts look to keep the ball rolling in their first matchup with the Brantford Bulldogs on Tuesday. The club is hosting their 29th annual Teddy Bear Toss game presented by Canadian Tire Jumpstart with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at The Aud.

It's going to get fluffy! The Rangers are set to host their 29th annual Teddy Bear Toss on Tuesday, December 3rd, against the Brantford Bulldogs. Fans are encouraged to bring new bears to the game and throw their furry friends on the ice following the Rangers' first goal of the game. Be sure that your bear is sealed in a plastic bag for protection. Following the goal marker, all bears will be collected and donated to local charitable organizations in time for Christmas.

The event is presented by Canadian Tire Jumpstart, a national charity dedicated to providing children from financially disadvantaged families the opportunity to experience the benefits of organized sport and physical activity. The Rangers thank you for your support! Are you ready to see that fur fly?

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Over the Years:

Tuesday's clash with the Bulldogs is the first of only two meetings for the Rangers this season. The two play nearly a month apart, with the final instalment at the Brantford Civic Centre on Thursday, January 2nd, 2025. Last season, the Rangers posted a 1-0-1-0 record in any evenly matched series. Over the past five years, the Blueshirts are 4-1-1-0 against Brantford, going a flawless 3-0-0-0 at The Aud in that span. Kitchener seeks to protect home ice once again on Tuesday.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (18-5-2-1)

Third in the Western Conference, Third in the OHL

The Kitchener Rangers clawed their way back down 2-0 against the Guelph Storm for a riveting 3-2 overtime victory at the Sleeman Centre on Sunday. With the victory, the Rangers are a perfect 4-0-0-0 against the Storm in 2024 with it being the third game to finish 3-2 this season against the club. As Guelph led Kitchener 2-0 after 20 minutes, Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) scored his 12th goal of the season and 50th career OHL goal to cut the deficit in half. Later in the middle frame, Justin Bottineau would find the equalizer with his fourth goal of his junior campaign, and with no score in the third, the contest would need more time to decide a winner. Defenceman Cameron Reid would be the hero, securing his fifth goal and the Rangers' third straight win. Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), Carson Campbell, Jakub Chromiak, Andrew Vermeulen, Cameron Mercer, and Swick all added assists in the game.

Blueshirts' goaltender Jackson Parsons earned his 14th win of the season and third against the Storm in 2024, turning aside 27 of 29 shots while making key saves down the stretch that kept his team in the game. His outstanding playing in November in which earned him two Goalie of The Week honours and Goalie of the Month has carried over into December thus far.

There was only one power play opportunity for each side with neither team being able to capitalize on the man advantage. On the season, the Rangers hold a power play success rate of 24.8% and are operating the penalty kill at 84.2% - the highest among teams in the OHL.

Rangers to Watch

Cameron Mercer scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal against the Storm last season. On Sunday in Guelph, the forward also recorded an assist. On the season, Mercer has three goals, four assists, and seven points. Mercer will seek to help the Rangers once again on Teddy Bear Toss night, hoping to have a repeat of last season's heroics.

Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) reached the 50-goal milestone in his OHL career on Sunday in Guelph. The forward added an assist in the win for a two-point afternoon on the road. Swick is on a three-game point streak heading into Tuesday's affair, recording two goals and three assists over that stretch - making him a player to watch.

Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) has been on a tear since he joined the Rangers. In seven games with the organization, Pridham has four goals, six assists, and 10 points - producing well over a point-per-game pace. More recently, Pridham has five points (2G, 3A) in his previous three games, including a three-point night (2G, 1A) against the Erie Otters on November 23rd which saw the forward earn the second star of the game.

SCOUTING THE BULLDOGS (12-10-3-0)

Seventh in the Eastern Conference, 12th in the OHL

Winners of five of their last seven games, the Brantford Bulldogs enter Kitchener looking to play spoiler on Teddy Bear Toss night. The club dropped their most recent contest to the Barrie Colts at Sadlon Arena, 6-2, and will be in search of resurfacing to the win column on Tuesday at The Aud. Nick Lardis (Chicago Blackhawks) and Zakary Lavoie scored the Bulldogs' lone two goals, which at one point had the game at a close 3-2 score, but the Colts would become too much to handle with three unanswered markers afterwards and close out the game. In goal, Brantford netminder Ryerson Leenders (Buffalo Sabres) made 38 saves on 43 shots.

The Bulldogs had five power play chances, converting on one of them in the second period, going one-for-five in the evening. Through 25 games, the club holds a 22.1% power play percentage. On the other end, the Colts had four opportunities on the man advantage, capitalizing on two of them on Saturday. Brantford has now killed off penalties at an 80% rate. Following Tuesday's game against the Blueshirts, the Bulldogs return to the Brantford Civic Centre to host the Peterborough Petes on Friday.

Bulldogs to Watch:

Nick Lardis (Chicago Blackhawks) leads the Bulldogs in points (40) and goals (24), with his goal total ranking second in the OHL. The forward also ranks tied for second in power play goals with nine. Against the Rangers last season, Lardis recorded four goals and two assists in two meetings - including first-star honours after a four-point night and hat trick. Lardis has two goals and six assists over his previous four games including a pair of three-assist games, making him a player to watch come Tuesday.

Tomas Hamara (Ottawa Senators) had one assist in two games against his former club, the Rangers, in the 2023-24 season. The defenceman has only played in 16 games for Brantford this season given his brief stint with the Belleville Senators to start the season, but he's made the most out of it, registering 18 points (3G, 15A) - leading all defencemen in points on the team. Hamara has a goal and five assists in his last four games, recording at least a point in all four contests ahead of the team's meeting with Kitchener.

After posting a 13-51-64 stat line in the 2023-24 season, forward Jake O'Brien won the OHL's Rookie of the Year. In year two, O'Brien is off to the races and having a strong sophomore campaign with 12 goals, 20 assists, and 32 points. O'Brien sits third on the team in scoring and second in assists. Last season versus the Blueshirts, he had three assists. The forward is riding a two-game point streak in which he has one goal and three assists, making him a contributor to be on the lookout for at The Aud.

Drafted Bulldogs:

The Bulldogs have eight players who have been drafted to the NHL, one that was selected in 2022, three that were picked in 2023, and four that were taken in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Tomas Hamara (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2022 while Nick Lardis (Chicago Blackhawks), Cole Brown (New Jersey Devils), and Patrick Thomas (Washington Capitals) were picked in 2023. Marek Vanacker (Chicago Blackhawks), Adam Jiricek (St. Louis Blues), Owen Protz (Montreal Canadiens), and Ryerson Leenders (Buffalo Sabres) were taken in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

RANGERS REACH

Support our community while cheering on your Rangers! Rangers Reach 50/50 and game-worn jersey Raffles take place at each Rangers home game and proceeds go to support our many community initiatives, including Scholarships, Community Impact Grants, in-kind donations, and more! Your 50/50 and jersey ticket purchases help to make a difference in our community! Tickets can be purchased online anywhere in Ontario at Rangers5050.com and rangersjersey.com.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Tuesday's game vs the Brantford Bulldogs will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Tuesday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

The Rangers will remain in Kitchener following Tuesday's showdown with the Bulldogs as they turn around and host the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Friday, December 6th for the first half of a back-to-back. The club will then venture to Windsor for the second time this season on Saturday, December 7th, to complete their weekend slate. Puck drop against the Greyhounds is set for 7:00 p.m.

