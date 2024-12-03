Rangers Double up the Bulldogs 6-3 on Teddy Bear Night

December 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - After a scoreless first period, Luke Ellinas brought 7,293 fans to their feet and prompted 10,409 Teddy Bears to be launched on to the ice. The 29th Teddy Bear Toss goal now belongs to Luke Ellinas. Jackson Parsons earned his 15th win of the season and defenceman; Max Dirracolo recorded his first goal of the season.

Luke Ellinas was sprung in for a breakaway at the five-minute mark of the middle frame and lasered a shot into the top right corner. That was the first of three unanswered goals the Rangers would score in the second period. Chris Grisolia and Alexander Bilecki scored the others. Brantford brought the game within one with two early third period goals, and would get within one on another occasion, but that was the closest they would get. Trent Swick and Andrew Vermeulen both potted empty net goals to double up on the Bulldogs and secure a 6-3 win.

Attendance: 7,293

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

2nd Period

BFD 0, KIT 1

5:24 Luke Ellinas (14) - Unassisted

BFD 0, KIT 2

16:02 Chris Grisolia (4) - Haeden Ellis

BFD 0, KIT 3

16:55 Alexander Bilecki (2) - Luke Ellinas, Cameron Arquette

3rd Period

BFD 1, KIT 3

4:00 - Joshua Avery (2) - Zakary Lavoie

BFD 2, KIT 3

8:04 - Marek Vanacker (1) - Patrick Thomas - SH

BFD 2, KIT 4

9:27 - Max Dirracolo (1) - Andrew Vermeulen, Luke Ellinas - GWG

BFD 3, KIT 4

14:14 - Cole Brown (12) - Nick Lardis, Patrick Thomas

BFD 3, KIT 5

18:35 - Trent Swick (15) - Carson Campbell - ENG

BFD 3, KIT 6

19:24 - Andrew Vermeulen (7) - Unassisted - ENG

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Luke Ellinas (1G 2A - Teddy Bear Goal)

Second Star: Tomáš Hamara (BFD)

Third Star: Max Dirracolo (1G)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: BFD 26 - KIT 37

Power play: BFD 0/2 - KIT 0/5

FO%: BFD 45% - KIT 55%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 23/26, 3 GA

L: Ryerson Leenders (BFD) - 31/35 Saves, 4 GA

UP NEXT: 

The Rangers will remain in Kitchener following Tuesday's showdown with the Bulldogs as they turn around and host the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Friday, December 6th for the first half of a back-to-back. The club will then venture to Windsor for the second time this season on Saturday, December 7th, to complete their weekend slate. Puck drop against the Greyhounds is set for 7:00 p.m. 

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or  online.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.