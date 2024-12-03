Rangers Double up the Bulldogs 6-3 on Teddy Bear Night
December 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - After a scoreless first period, Luke Ellinas brought 7,293 fans to their feet and prompted 10,409 Teddy Bears to be launched on to the ice. The 29th Teddy Bear Toss goal now belongs to Luke Ellinas. Jackson Parsons earned his 15th win of the season and defenceman; Max Dirracolo recorded his first goal of the season.
Luke Ellinas was sprung in for a breakaway at the five-minute mark of the middle frame and lasered a shot into the top right corner. That was the first of three unanswered goals the Rangers would score in the second period. Chris Grisolia and Alexander Bilecki scored the others. Brantford brought the game within one with two early third period goals, and would get within one on another occasion, but that was the closest they would get. Trent Swick and Andrew Vermeulen both potted empty net goals to double up on the Bulldogs and secure a 6-3 win.
Attendance: 7,293
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
2nd Period
BFD 0, KIT 1
5:24 Luke Ellinas (14) - Unassisted
BFD 0, KIT 2
16:02 Chris Grisolia (4) - Haeden Ellis
BFD 0, KIT 3
16:55 Alexander Bilecki (2) - Luke Ellinas, Cameron Arquette
3rd Period
BFD 1, KIT 3
4:00 - Joshua Avery (2) - Zakary Lavoie
BFD 2, KIT 3
8:04 - Marek Vanacker (1) - Patrick Thomas - SH
BFD 2, KIT 4
9:27 - Max Dirracolo (1) - Andrew Vermeulen, Luke Ellinas - GWG
BFD 3, KIT 4
14:14 - Cole Brown (12) - Nick Lardis, Patrick Thomas
BFD 3, KIT 5
18:35 - Trent Swick (15) - Carson Campbell - ENG
BFD 3, KIT 6
19:24 - Andrew Vermeulen (7) - Unassisted - ENG
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Luke Ellinas (1G 2A - Teddy Bear Goal)
Second Star: Tomáš Hamara (BFD)
Third Star: Max Dirracolo (1G)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: BFD 26 - KIT 37
Power play: BFD 0/2 - KIT 0/5
FO%: BFD 45% - KIT 55%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 23/26, 3 GA
L: Ryerson Leenders (BFD) - 31/35 Saves, 4 GA
UP NEXT:
The Rangers will remain in Kitchener following Tuesday's showdown with the Bulldogs as they turn around and host the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Friday, December 6th for the first half of a back-to-back. The club will then venture to Windsor for the second time this season on Saturday, December 7th, to complete their weekend slate. Puck drop against the Greyhounds is set for 7:00 p.m.
