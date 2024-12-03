Jackson Parsons Named OHL Goalie of the Month for November

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Month for November 2024.

Goaltender of the Month - Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Kitchener Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons has been named the OHL Goaltender of the Month for November. Making 230 saves throughout the month, Parsons posted a 5-3-0-0 record, a 1.26 goals-against average, .958 save percentage, and three shutouts. He currently leads the OHL with a 2.12 goals-against average, a .926 save percentage, and a 14-5-1-0 record through 20 games this season. The fourth-year veteran was a standout in November, making 30+ saves in four outings and earning shutouts on November 8, 17, and 23. Parsons was also named OHL Goaltender of the Week twice during the month. He became the first OHL player to commit to an NCAA DI hockey program this season, heading to Clarkson University for 2025-26.

A 20-year-old native of Embrun, Ont., Parsons boasts a career record of 51-37-5-0 with a 3.07 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage, and seven shutouts in 98 regular season appearances with the Rangers. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 202lb., Parsons was selected by Kitchener in the third round (53rd overall) of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection from the Cornwall Colts U18 AAA program.

