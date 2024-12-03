2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 10

December 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - Today, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced the Week 10 edition of its CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

Riding a CHL-best 18-game winning streak, the longest of any club this season, the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) continue to hold first place. Sitting second is the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), who rank first in the QMJHL thanks to six straight wins. Behind them in third place are the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL, who are one of just four teams in the CHL to have topped 20 wins during the 2024-25 campaign thus far.

Among some of the notable changes to this week's rankings was the rise of two Western Hockey League (WHL) clubs - the Tri-City Americans and the Saskatoon Blades. Winners in 17 of their last 20 contests, the Americans find themselves in ninth, while the Blades are back in the Top-10 rankings for the first time since October 29 thanks to their current three-game winning streak.

The next rankings will be released the week of December 10, following the 11th week of regular season action in all three member leagues of the CHL.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 10

1. London Knights (OHL)

2. Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

3. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

4. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

5. Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

6. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

7. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

8. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

9. Tri-City Americans (WHL)

10. Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

For information and details about each individual club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2024-25-chl-top-10-rankings-week-10.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.