Petes Announce Details for Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game Presented by Rexall

December 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes have announced the details regarding their annual Teddy Bear Toss Game presented by Rexall. The game will take place at the Peterborough Memorial Centre (PMC) on Thursday, December 5, against the Sarnia Sting with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Fans are asked to bring donations to the game, including stuffed animals, toques, gloves, and socks. Once the Petes score their first goal, participating fans can throw their donations onto the ice. The donations will then be collected and counted by Chemong Home Hardware Building Centre and donated in support of the Move 99.7 and Pure Country 105 Christmas Toy Drive, in support of the Salvation Army's Annual Christmas Appeal. Participating fans are asked to put their donations into a clear plastic bag in order to keep them from being damaged on the ice.

Rexall, the games presenting sponsor, will be selling stuffed bears in the concourse of the PMC before the game for $10. Net proceeds from each bear sold will go towards supporting the Rexall Care Network, a charitable organization that supports unpaid caregivers across Canada. Rexall will be providing a $5 Rexall gift card to anyone who purchases a bear at the game. Fans who can not attend the game, but wish to donate, can drop off their donations at the Petes Store before the game.

Limited tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

