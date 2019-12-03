Fiore Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced in conjunction with the ECHL that Rush forward Giovanni Fiore has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week from November 25th to December 1st.

Fiore led all ECHL skaters with 7 points in three games against the Idaho Steelheads last week. In Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Idaho, he factored in on all three Rush goals with 3 assists and a +2 rating. He followed that effort up with a pair of goals and a +2 rating, including the game-winner with 1.2 seconds left in Friday's 4-3 win in the rematch against Idaho. He concluded the series with another two goals and a +1 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win, which included the game-winner and a shorthanded tally to seal the victory. Overall, Fiore had 4 goals, 3 assists, 7 points, and a +5 rating to help the Rush secure five of six points in last week's series.

Under a National Hockey League contract with the Arizona Coyotes, Fiore is tied for fifth in the ECHL with 12 goals, tied for fourth with 16 assists and third with 28 points in 22 games with the Rush this season.

Fiore has recorded 48 points (28g-20a) in 118 career American Hockey League games with Tucson and San Diego, and also has appeared in one NHL game with the Anaheim Ducks.

Prior to turning pro, Fiore tallied 224 points (114g-110a) in 281 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Cape Breton, Shawinigan, Drummondville and Acadie-Bathurst.

On behalf of Giovanni Fiore, a case of pucks will be donated to a Rapid City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

The Rush return home for a two-week, five-game home stand, starting against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, December 6th and Saturday, December 7th. Puck drop at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena for both games is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT.

