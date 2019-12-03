Killins Assigned to the Rush by Tucson
December 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that rookie defenseman Ryker Killins has been assigned to the Rush by the team's AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners. The assignment serves as this week's first Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment.
In his most recent call-up, Killins appeared in one game with the Roadrunners, a 3-2 win over the Ontario Reign on November 23rd. This season in the AHL, the 5'9", 180-pound blue-liner has played in 3 games and earned 2 PIM with a -1 rating.
With the Rush, the native of Wawa, Ontario has a goal and 9 assists for 10 points in 13 games.
The Rush return home for a two-week, five-game home stand, starting against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, December 6th and Saturday, December 7th. Puck drop at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena for both games is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT.
Tickets for all remaining Rush games are on sale now! Visit www.rapidcityrush.com to purchase yours today!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 3, 2019
- Cyclones Overcome Third Period Deficit to Win on the Road - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fuel Unravel in Final Period, Fall 3-2 to Cyclones - Indy Fuel
- Growlers Rally to Beat the Royals 5-4 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Cuddemi Scores Two More in OT Loss, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Killins Assigned to the Rush by Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- 'Blades Weekly: Rematch with Stingrays Lies Ahead - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - December 3 - ECHL
- Fiore Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Rapid City Rush
- Weis Re-Assigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rapid City's Fiore Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Brent Gates Jr. Recalled by San Diego - Tulsa Oilers
- Teddy Bear Toss, Keep Kids Warm Set for Saturday Night - Idaho Steelheads
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Dakota Joshua Reassigned to San Antonio - Tulsa Oilers
- Brampton's Dubeau Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Lightning Reassign Sosunov to Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mariners to Collect Socks and Underwear in Winter Months - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Pregame Notes: December 3 vs. Reading Royals - Newfoundland Growlers
- Royals at Frequently-Seen Growlers for Back-To-Back - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.