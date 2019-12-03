Killins Assigned to the Rush by Tucson

December 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that rookie defenseman Ryker Killins has been assigned to the Rush by the team's AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners. The assignment serves as this week's first Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment.

In his most recent call-up, Killins appeared in one game with the Roadrunners, a 3-2 win over the Ontario Reign on November 23rd. This season in the AHL, the 5'9", 180-pound blue-liner has played in 3 games and earned 2 PIM with a -1 rating.

With the Rush, the native of Wawa, Ontario has a goal and 9 assists for 10 points in 13 games.

The Rush return home for a two-week, five-game home stand, starting against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, December 6th and Saturday, December 7th. Puck drop at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena for both games is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT.

Tickets for all remaining Rush games are on sale now! Visit www.rapidcityrush.com to purchase yours today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.