Cuddemi Scores Two More in OT Loss, 5-4

St. John's, NL - Ralph Cuddemi scored twice and the Royals led by three in the third, but four unanswered goals and the overtime winner from Joseph Duszak with 2:50 to go in the extra session bested Reading, 5-4, Tuesday at Mile One Centre. The point gives the Royals a 13-5-4-0 record (30 pts.), good for sole possession of the first and two points ahead of Newfoundland. Duszak scored on a two-on-none at the right circle, receiving a pass and potting off the dish from Brady Ferguson.

The Royals attempted the first 17 shots of the game, the most in the Kirk MacDonald era to open a game, and scored two goals to lead 2-1 after one. Cuddemi swooped net front and stashed his 18th of the season (6th PPG) to take a 1-0 lead at 5:16. Trevor Yates shoved it to him. Four minutes later, Brayden Low dove on his side at the right doorstep and tucked in his seventh. Luke Stork scored his third point with the primary assist. The Growlers tallied on their third shot with a man-up goal from Justin Brazeau. The Royals outshot Newfoundland, 18-10, in the first.

Cuddemi scored again for his team-leading sixth multi-goal game of the season, stashing right post for goal 19 of the campaign at 7:37 of the second. He had 22 tallies all last season for Wichita. Eric Knodel and Frank DiChiara (2a) assisted. Cuddemi is six goals ahead of the next-closest players for the league goal lead.

Yates scored the Royals' fourth goal with 13:41 to go in the game, making it 4-1. The Growlers scored three times in the final 10:27 with tallies from Todd Skirving, Marcus Power (7:07 left) and Dylan Vander Esch (4:49 left) to force overtime.

Kirill Ustimenko blocked 28 shots in defeat.

Angus Redmond allowed the first two goals and was pulled after the first period (16 svs.). In his place Maksim Zhukov blocked 14 of 16 shots for the relief win.

The Royals conclude a back-to-back at Newfoundland Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Low loving Newfoundland

Brayden Low has scored 22 goals in his Royals career and six have been against Newfoundland. He tallied the game's second goal and provided Reading a 2-0 edge halfway through the first. This season, Low has scored four goals against the Growlers and he has at least a point in at least four straight games vs. Newfoundland.

The fourth-year professional and Royals alternate captain has seven goals this season, five away from matching his total last campaign.

