Fuel Unravel in Final Period, Fall 3-2 to Cyclones

December 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - In the first of two weekday matchups, the Indy Fuel (8-12-0-0) hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones (14-5-2-0) on Tuesday night. Indy opened the scoring in the first period, scoring on the power play and proceeded to double their lead early in the second period with a goal from Derian Plouffe. The Fuel would hold on to the lead until the third period when Cincinnati scored three straight goals to give themselves a 3-2 win on Tuesday night.

Indy controlled the majority of the opening period, outshooting the Cyclones 14-9. Around halfway through the first 20 minutes, Nate Mitton took a boarding penalty on Bobby MacIntyre, giving Indy their first power play of the night. Seven seconds into the power play, the Fuel got the scoring started when Dylan McLaughlin fired a wrist shot from the point and beat Sean Romeo (25 SVS) to send the Cyclones into the locker room down 1-0.

The Fuel began the second period on the penalty kill but immediately were handed a power play in which they fired several shots on net but Romeo denied them all. After the power play ended, the Fuel proceeded to control the game, holding the puck in the offensive zone until Spencer Watson hit a streaking Derian Plouffe and he beat Romeo with a wrist shot.

Less than three minutes into the final period, Cincinnati got on the board when they capitalized on a broken play in the Fuel zone. A bouncing puck came to Mason Mitchell, who fed an open Darik Angeli to beat Fuel goaltender Chase Marchand (19 SVS) over the shoulder. Late in the third, after killing off a tripping penalty, Cincinnati tied the game 2-2 with a deflected shot by Cory Ward. With two minutes to go in the game, Cincinnati took the 3-2 lead when Nate Mitton received a pass from behind the net and beat Marchand.

Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.