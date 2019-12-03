'Blades Weekly: Rematch with Stingrays Lies Ahead

December 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Following an 8-4-1-1 month of November, the Florida Everblades (12-6-1-1, 26 pts.) return to South Division play this week and start December with an in-state rivalry matchup against the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday.

Last week, Florida went 1-0-1-1 in a three-game series against the Utah Grizzlies, the Everblades' lone Mountain Division road series of the season. That three-game set featured a series of firsts for Florida - its first game scoring more than five goals, which came in a 6-3 win on Friday, and the first overtime and shootout setbacks of the season. Despite the extra time defeats, Florida still picked up four of six possible points.

The 'Blades return to a heavy slate of South Division games in December, starting with three division matchups this week. Florida concludes its current four-game road trip on Wednesday with its first road game in Jacksonville this season before battling the South Carolina Stingrays at home on Friday and Saturday. Florida hasn't seen Jacksonville in nearly a month. The only matchup between the two teams this season was a 4-3 Icemen win at Hertz Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9. The Everblades' most recent homestand concluded with a two-game series against South Carolina, a set the Stingrays swept with 3-2 and 3-0 wins on Nov. 22-23, respectively.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Nov. 27 | at Utah Grizzlies - L, 4-5 (OT)

Nov. 29 | at Utah Grizzlies - W, 6-3

Nov. 30 | at Utah Grizzlies - L, 4-5 (SO)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Dec. 4 | at Jacksonville Icemen | 7 p.m. - Veterans Memorial Arena

Dec. 6 | vs. South Carolina Stingrays | 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

Dec. 7 | vs. South Carolina Stingrays | 7 p.m. - Hertz Arena

'BLADES BIOS

Florida forward John McCarron's ECHL-best 11-game road point streak came to an end on Saturday night. He recorded 12 points in that stretch.

'Blades forward Zach Magwood picked up points in both games he played in last week, and he now owns the ECHL's longest active road point streak at eight games (11 pts.).

Ben Masella had six assists in the three-game series with Utah and ranks second among ECHL defensemen with 14 helpers.

Logan Roe leads the ECHL with a plus-minus rating of +17 and finished the month of November with a +14 rating to share the ECHL's AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Month honor.

QUICK HITS

Florida was 0-for-18 on the power play over a six-game span up until its third power play of the game on Friday. The 'Blades went 1-for-4 on Saturday night and are 2-for-7 since their third man advantage in Friday's game.

Including the three multi-goal games in the series against Utah, the 'Blades have had seven individual multi-goal efforts this season, and all seven have come in road games.

Florida has outscored opponents by 11 goals in the third period this season, a goal differential that is the best in the ECHL in the final frame of regulation.

The 'Blades have the league's second-longest road point streak and have recorded at least one point in seven straight road contests.

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

South Carolina Stingrays: 14-2-1-0, 29 PTS

Florida Everblades: 12-6-1-1, 26 PTS

Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 11-9-0-1, 23 PTS

Atlanta Gladiators: 9-8-0-0, 18 PTS

Orlando Solar Bears: 6-9-3-1, 16 PTS

Jacksonville Icemen: 6-9-3-0, 15 PTS

Norfolk Admirals: 6-14-3-0, 15 PTS

'BLADES LEADERS

G: Blake Winiecki (10)

A: John McCarron/Ben Masella (14)

PTS: J. McCarron (19)

+/-: Logan Roe (+17)

SH: J. McCarron (71)

GAA: Ken Appleby (2.43)

SV%: Cam Johnson (.913)

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

239 Friday (Dec. 6) - Score on a great deal with two End Zone tickets and two craft or import beers for just $39! Additionally, the 'Blades will give away two $500 gift certificates to the Diamond District on Dec. 6. Fans can enter to win by purchasing a 239 package or by texting in the codeword at the game.

Skate with Santa (Dec. 7) - Join the 'Blades in a celebration of the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 7. Following the game, fans will have the opportunity to skate on the Hertz Arena ice with players and the big man himself, Santa! The fun starts at 5 p.m. with a free pregame tailgate, featuring live music from James Prather, bounces houses, and grilled-to-order food and beverages for purchase.

EVERBLADES 2019-20 BROADCAST INFORMATION

Catch all the exciting action of Everblades hockey on WJBX News, Talk & More on 101.5 FM, 104.3 FM, 770 AM on the radio waves, or listen for FREE online.

Fans can also watch the games on a subscription basis on ECHL.TV.

-

Blades 365 Memberships are still on sale for the 2019-20 season! Get great seat locations, big savings and exclusive year-round experiences with a full season, 24-game or 12-game Blades 365 Membership!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.