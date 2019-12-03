Growlers Rally to Beat the Royals 5-4

The Newfoundland Growlers returned to Mile One Centre with a 5-4 come from behind victory over the Reading Royals Tuesday night.

The Royals were buzzing out of the gate, quickly putting 2 goals behind Growlers goaltender Angus Redmond while outshooting the Growlers 17-1 after 13 minutes of play. Justin Brazeau got the Growlers on the board with a powerplay tally with 4 minutes left in the period.

Reading added a goal from Ralph Cuddemi in the second period and Trevor Yates added another to start the third to give the Royals a comfortable 4-1 lead 6:19 into the third period.

Todd Skirving started the scoring rush for the Growlers after he banged in a rebound on Railers goalie Krill Ustimenko. Marcus Power and Dylan Vander Esch quickly added to the Growlers goal tally, forcing three-on-three overtime.

A back-and-forth overtime period ensued but the Growlers kept their momentum going as Joseph Duszak blasted the puck over the Railers netminder, finishing off an odd-man rush to complete the 4 goal comeback.

Quick Hits

Aaron Luchuk was recalled to the Marlies prior to the start of the game.

Angus Redmond exited the game after the first period and was replaced by Maksim Zhukov.

The three stars were 3 - R. Cuddemi (REA), 2 - E. Neugold (NFL) and 1 - J. Duszak (NFL).

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers take on the Reading Royals Wednesday evening at Mile One Centre. Puck drop is 7:00 pm Newfoundland time. Tickets are available at Mile One Centre Box Office or at www.mileonecentre.com.

Reading Royals (13-5-4-0) at Newfoundland Growlers (14-8-0-0)

Tuesday, December 3rd at Mile One Centre

Gamesheet

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

1 - 0 1 1st REA 5:16 R. Cuddemi (18) T. Yates, F. DiChiara PP V 5 15 21 28 67 H 11 14 27 36

2 - 0 2 1st REA 9:40 B. Low (7) L. Stork V 3 8 9 20 21 H 11 27 29 36 45

2 - 1 3 1st NFL 15:59 J. Brazeau (9) R. Woods, T. Bradley PP V 18 19 36 77 H 13 14 17 21 29

3 - 1 4 2nd REA 7:37 R. Cuddemi (19) E. Knodel, F. DiChiara V 5 15 21 28 67 H 8 14 15 36 39

4 - 1 5 3rd REA 6:19 T. Yates (5) M. Willman, E. Knodel PP V 5 15 21 28 67 H 8 13 27 36

4 - 2 6 3rd NFL 9:38 T. Skirving (2) E. Neugold V 8 15 27 28 67 H 8 15 22 36 39

4 - 3 7 3rd NFL 12:53 M. Power (6) E. Neugold, M. Kapla V 3 15 28 67 77 H 8 9 27 29 36

4 - 4 8 3rd NFL 15:11 D. Vander Esch (2) M. Bradley, G. Estephan V 5 15 19 28 67 H 3 21 27 29 45

4 - 5 9 OT NFL 4:10 J. Duszak (3) B. Ferguson, G. Estephan V 19 21 36 H 21 22 29

