ECHL Transactions - December 3

December 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 3, 2019:

Brampton:

Add Francois Beauchemin, F assigned by Belleville

Add Cam Bakker, D activated from reserve

Delete Chris Clapperton, F placed on reserve

Delete Trent Bourque, D recalled by Belleville

Delete T.J. Melancon, D loaned to Syracuse

Fort Wayne:

Add Stephen Baylis, F assigned by Ontario

Add Taylor Ross, F activated from reserve

Delete A.J. Jenks, F placed on reserve

Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/1)

Delete Jason Binkley, D loaned to Cleveland

Greenville:

Add Jacob Pritchard, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke Ripley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/28)

Indy:

Add Ben Youds, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Josh McArdle, D activated from reserve

Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve

Delete Jay Dickman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/1)

Maine:

Delete Scott Savage, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/30)

Newfoundland:

Delete Aaron Luchuk, F recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto

Orlando:

Delete Oleg Sosunov, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Rapid City:

Add Ryker Killins, D assigned by Tucson

Reading:

Add Jimmy Mazza, D activated from reserve

Delete Marly Quince, F placed on reserve

Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)

Delete Jacob Graves, D traded to Wichita

Toledo:

Add Filip Larsson, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Add Troy Loggins, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Delete Tyler Spezia, F recalled by Grand Rapids

Delete Brandon Anselmini, D loaned to Grand Rapids

Tulsa:

Add Jack Kopacka, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Delete Brent Gates, F recalled by San Diego

Delete Dakota Joshua, F recalled to San Antonio by St. Louis

ECHL Stories from December 3, 2019

