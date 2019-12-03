ECHL Transactions - December 3
December 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 3, 2019:
Brampton:
Add Francois Beauchemin, F assigned by Belleville
Add Cam Bakker, D activated from reserve
Delete Chris Clapperton, F placed on reserve
Delete Trent Bourque, D recalled by Belleville
Delete T.J. Melancon, D loaned to Syracuse
Fort Wayne:
Add Stephen Baylis, F assigned by Ontario
Add Taylor Ross, F activated from reserve
Delete A.J. Jenks, F placed on reserve
Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/1)
Delete Jason Binkley, D loaned to Cleveland
Greenville:
Add Jacob Pritchard, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke Ripley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/28)
Indy:
Add Ben Youds, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Josh McArdle, D activated from reserve
Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve
Delete Jay Dickman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/1)
Maine:
Delete Scott Savage, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/30)
Newfoundland:
Delete Aaron Luchuk, F recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto
Orlando:
Delete Oleg Sosunov, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Rapid City:
Add Ryker Killins, D assigned by Tucson
Reading:
Add Jimmy Mazza, D activated from reserve
Delete Marly Quince, F placed on reserve
Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)
Delete Jacob Graves, D traded to Wichita
Toledo:
Add Filip Larsson, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Add Troy Loggins, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Delete Tyler Spezia, F recalled by Grand Rapids
Delete Brandon Anselmini, D loaned to Grand Rapids
Tulsa:
Add Jack Kopacka, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
Delete Brent Gates, F recalled by San Diego
Delete Dakota Joshua, F recalled to San Antonio by St. Louis
