Cyclones Overcome Third Period Deficit to Win on the Road

December 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Indianapolis, IN- The Cincinnati Cyclones (14-5-2-0) earned a come-from-behind 3-2 win over the Indy Fuel on Tuesday night. Forwards Darik Angeli, Cory Ward, and Nate Mitton tallied the goals for the Cyclones, who came back from a 2-0, third period hole.

After the Fuel took a 1-0 lead after the first period on a power play goal from forward Dylan McLaughlin , Indy added another early in the second from forward Derian Plouffe to extend their advantage to 2-0.

The 2-0 Indy lead held up throughout the remainder of the second, and in the third Cincinnati began their comeback 2:11 in when forward Mason Mitchell sent a pass from below the goal line to Angeli at the bottom of the right circle, and he snapped a shot in past Fuel goaltender Chase Marchand to cut the deficit in half, 2-1.

With four and a half minutes left, the 'Clones tied the game when defenseman Frank Hora took a point shot that was deflected in by Ward out front to pull Cincinnati even, 2-2.

Cincinnati continued to battle, and with 2:14 remaining in regulation Mitchell threw the puck towards the net from the right corner that ricocheted off Angeli's stick right to Mitton, and he buried the loose puck to give the Cyclones a 3-2 lead and eventual win.

The 'Clones were outshot, 27-22, with goaltender Sean Romeo steering aside 25 in the win. The Cyclones and Fuel meet once again on Thursday night in Indianapolis, with the face-off set for 7:05pm ET.

