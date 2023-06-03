FerryHawks Smack 23 Hits En Route to 13-5 Victory

FREDERICK Md. -- The Staten Island FerryHawks (11-16) rolled into Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium on Tuesday night with a winning attitude after splitting a four-game weekend series with the Lexington Counter Clocks, including a 6-3 win in the series finale on Monday.vIt resulted in a blistering 23-hit, 13-5 victory against the Frederick Baseball Club (9-20).

In all, the FerryHawks blasted four homers, including two from Jack Elliot.vStaten Island third baseman Angel Aguilar opened the scoring against Frederick Tuesday night with his first homer -- a solo shot to left-centerfield.vThe FerryHawks would score again in the second on a Luis Castro RBI single, and would add two more runs in the top of the third, extending Staten Island's lead to 4-0 heading into the fourth. An Adrian Sanchez RBI double in the top of the fourth extended the lead to 5-0.

Frederick would get on the board in the bottom of the fourth when Jose Marmolejos hit a three-run homer to right-center.vThe FerryHawks got those three runs back immediately in the top of the fifth when Elliot launched his team-leading sixth homer and Aguilar followed with a two-run single, extending Staten Island's lead to 8-3. The FerryHawks would tack on more runs in the sixth on Elliott's second homer of the game followed with a Castro solo home run. Elliott would finish the night with four hits and three RBI.

Staten Island would add a few more runs late in the game, wrapping up the night with an eight-run victory. The two teams face off again tomorrow. Looking to watch the games? With FloBaseball you can watch The FerryHawks LIVE, along with all other Atlantic League games for the rest of the season! Click here for more information and to sign-up for your subscription today!

