FerryHawks Cool off Against Frederick in Loss

FREDERICK Md. -- After a dominant series-opening win on Tuesday, the Staten Island FerryHawks dropped this one against Frederick, 12-6 in Maryland on Wednesday.

Staten Island sent 22-year old Florida native Blake Loubier to the mound for his second start of the season. Loubier (0-2) gave up six earned runs on seven hits and was charged with the loss.

Staten Island scored two runs in the top of the second on a Jack Elliot RBI single and a sacrifice fly from Roldani Baldwin. Right-fielder Luis Castro added to that total with a three-run home run in the top of the sixth, his second of the season. But that wasn't enough offense to keep up with Frederick, which tacked on another run in the fifth, two more in the seventh and two more in the home eighth.

The series finale will take place tomorrow in Frederick with the series up fro grabs.

