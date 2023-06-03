FerryHawks Bats Go Cold in Series Opener Against Blue Crabs

On Friday night, the Staten Island FerryHawks and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs opened up their third series of the 2023 season. In what was a low scoring contest, Southern Maryland walked away victorious as they defeated the FerryHawks 2-1.

The Blue Crabs got on the board right away thanks to an Isaias Quiroz single to centerfield that drove in two runs. In the bottom of the 2nd, the FerryHawks looked to rally as Cristian Santana crushed a solo shot over the centerfield wall. However, all scoring would cease there as dominant pitching led to seven scoreless innings.

Michael Byrne made his FerryHawks debut in this one, leaving the game after 4 innings with a final line of 1 hit, 2 runs, 7 walks, and 1 strikeout. Alex Katz, Anthony Quattrocchi, James Pazos, and Vin Aiello (Staten Island native) put together a shutdown performance combining for 5 innings, 6 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, and 7 strikeouts in relief.

While the pitching was hot, the bats fell silent on both sides and this one ended 2-1, Southern Maryland. The squads will face off again tomorrow in Staten Island at 4:00PM as the FerryHawks celebrate Frankie the FerryHawk's 1st birthday!

