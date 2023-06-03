Ironmaster Magic Continues

June 3, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







The Lebanon Ironmasters may not wish to revert to their Lancaster identities following this weekend.

Kelly Dugan slugged a tiebreaking home run in the bottom of the eighth inning on Saturday evening, leading the Ironmasters to a 5-4 win over the Long Island Ducks at Clipper Magazine Stadium. It was the third straight win for the Barnstormers/Ironmasters, the longest streak of the season. The victory was also the fifth straight for the locals when wearing the orange and grey representing Lebanon County.

Dugan connected with one out off Jose Jose (3-1) for his fifth homer of the season, a drive well over the boards in right center field. It was the first baseman's first home run in two weeks.

Lebanon County resident Joseph Carpenter homered for the second consecutive night, slamming a two-run blast to left in the second for a 2-0 Ironmasters lead. Jared Lakind held the lead until the fifth when the Ducks utilized three walks and their first two hits of the night to tie the game. Boog Powell knocked home the first run with a single to left; Sam Travis picked up a bases loaded walk to tie the score.

Long Island forged ahead briefly in the top of the sixth as Brian Goodwin greeted Bret Clarke with a leadoff home run down the right field line. In the bottom of the inning, Lebanon returned to the lead on a bizarre sequence of events.

With one out in the Lebanon sixth, Andretty Cordero punched a double off the right field wall. Kelly Dugan reached on catcher's interference with an 0-2 count, and Trayvon Robinson loaded the bases on a walk where ball four was the result of a pitch clock violation. Ian Clarkin was replaced by fellow lefty Kyle Lobstein, and the latter uncorked a wild pitch, enabling Cordero to race home with the tying run. Chris Proctor followed with a sacrifice fly to center for the 4-3 lead.

The Ducks again recovered to tie. Adeiny Hechevarria and Travis picked up walks from left-hander Brian Marconi. Alex Dickerson tied the game with a soft line drive single to left. Lancaster barely missed a double play on a grounder to third by Goodwin, leaving runners at second and third with two outs. The Ironmasters summoned Mike Adams (1-1) from the bullpen to face hot hitting Joe DeCarlo. The Long Island third baseman stroked a line drive to center on which Melvin Mercedes made a diving catch for the final out.

Adams allowed a leadoff single in the eighth but did not allow the runner to advance beyond first. Andrew Lee retired the side in order in the ninth for his fourth save of the season.

Lebanon will try for the sweep on Sunday afternoon with Dominic DiDabatino (1-1) locking horns with right-hander Chris Pike, who will make his first start of the season. Fans may tune into FloBaseball, Blue Ridge 11 or Froggy 101.3 at 1:00 for all the action.

NOTES: Carpenter has hit safely in five straight and has homered in each of the last two...Proctor picked up his fifth tying or go ahead RBI in the late innings...Robinson has reached on six of eight plate appearances in the series...Adams went his 11th straight appearance without allowing a walk...Lee notched a save for the third consecutive game as the club has won its last four one-run contests after dropping the first nine.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.