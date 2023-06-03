Otosaka's Eighth Inning Double the Difference as Revs Cap Wild Comeback Win

June 3, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution surged back in the late innings for a wild, 9-7 come-from-behind victory over Frederick Baseball Club on Saturday night in front of 5,371 fans at WellSpan Park. Trailing most of the night, York grabbed the lead on a dramatic go-ahead grand slam home run by Jacob Rhinesmith in the seventh. After Frederick drew even, Tomo Otosaka's bases loaded double in the bottom of the eighth provided the difference. The Revs (20-13) maintain a half game lead for first place in the North Division, having won seven consecutive games, one shy of matching a franchise record.

The Club got started with an early two-run lead as they did the night before. Revs starter Jorge Martinez gave up two solo home runs in the second inning to Raudy Read and Wilson Garcia, making it 2-0, Club.

Jose Marmolejos doubled and scored on a Read bloop single, making it a 3-0 score in the third.

The Revs battled back, getting a leadoff double down the third base line from Trey Martin. Alexis Pantoja traded places with him on an RBI double to right center to get York on the board, and with one out, Trent Giambrone singled to right field driving in Pantoja as York drew within 3-2.

The Club responded as Luke Becker launched a two-run home run to left over the Arch Nemesis in the fourth as it was back to a three-run deficit for the Revs at 5-2.

Martinez finished five innings but was charged with five runs on 10 hits.

J.T. Hintzen settled things down for York, pitching two scoreless frames in the sixth and seventh while striking out two.

York pulled a run closer in the sixth, scoring on an RBI single by Drew Mendoza (eight-game hitting streak) to climb within 5-3.

The Revs stormed back in the seventh, loading the bases with no outs against reliever Edgar Garcia. Lefty Brady Feigl was brought in and retired Otosaka on a fielder's choice grounder to third with Jimmy Paredes throwing home for the force out. The bases remained loaded for Rhinesmith who hit a towering grand slam that cleared the wall in left center, electrifying the crowd at WellSpan Park as the Revs came all the way back to take a 7-5 lead.

Derek Holland entered from the Revs bullpen in the eighth and was charged with his first run allowed on a two-out single to left by Starlin Castro before being lifted due to an apparent injury. Tasker Strobel came on with two outs and was greeted with a double down the left field line by Paredes. The ball was juggled, and the error allowed Castro to come around to score, tying the game at 7-7.

The Revs went right back to work in the bottom of the eighth as Mendoza smoked one the other way down the left field line for a leadoff double and was bunted to third by Martin. Pantoja and Ryan January walked to load the bases against reliever Jack Weinberger, but Arnaldo Hernandez was brought in and struck out Giambrone looking. With two outs and the bases loaded, Otosaka was the hero, delivering a two-run double to right center, giving the resilient Revs a dramatic 9-7 lead going to the ninth.

Victor Capellan came on for the save, and with the tying run at the plate, struck out pinch-hitter Craig Dedelow to end the ballgame and secure the Revs' seventh straight win.

Notes: The seven-game winning streak is one shy of matching a franchise record, last tied in 2019. It is also one shy of matching the Atlantic League's longest streak this season. Rhinesmith's grand slam is the second by a Revs hitter this season (Nellie Rodriguez, May 17 at Long Island) and the first of his pro career. The homer is his third of the season, all in the past week. Rhinesmith has an RBI in four straight games, totaling nine RBI in that span. Mendoza is now 17-for-36 (.472) with eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI on his eight-game streak. Martin enjoyed his third straight multi-hit game and saved two runs on a great running catch in right center to end the top of the seventh; he also stole two bases, tying Otosaka for second in the league with 14 on the year. York set a season-high with six doubles. Capellan's save is his fifth of the year and first since May 12. York is 11-2 in games decided by two runs or fewer. The comeback victory is the Revs' 11th and the last at-bat victory is their fourth of the year and third in the past 10 games. The Revs go for their second straight sweep on Sunday with Tom Sutera (2-2, 5.34) taking on Dustin Beggs (2-3, 4.59) at 2 p.m. Promotions include Cancer Survivor Celebration presented by Visiting Angels, Crab Feast catered by Captain Bob's Crabs, Sunday Funday presented by Weis Markets, and WellSpan Wellness Weekend: Stronger than Cancer. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.