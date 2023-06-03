Aguilar's Late Game Heroics Come Up Short in 7-6 Loss
June 3, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Staten Island FerryHawks News Release
FREDERICK Md. -- On Thursday, the FerryHawks (11-18) jumped out early on a Roldani Baldwin three-run homer in the second. Frederick bounced back, scoring one in the third and four more in the fifth as FerryHawk starter Jessie Remington ran into trouble.
The FerryHawks tied the score in the top of the seventh, fueled by Tottenville HS product Kevin Krause's single. However, a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh by one of the Atlantic League home-run leaders, Craig Dedelow, off Parker Bugg gave Frederick the lead. But the FerryHawks weren't ready to go away!
Frederick took a 6-5 lead into the ninth when FerryHawks third baseman Angel Aguilar tied the game on a dramatic solo home run to left field off of Frederick reliever Jack Weinberger. Frederick broke the deadlock in the bottom of the ninth on a game-winning, walk-off single by Kole Cottam off FerryHawk reliever Pedro Payano to win this one 7-6.
