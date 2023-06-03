FerryHawks Drop Second Game of Series against Southern Maryland

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 5-1 on a chilly Saturday night in Staten Island. The Blue Crabs now lead this series 2-0.

The FerryHawks lone run came in the bottom of the 3rd in this one as the speedy Mitch Piatnik was able to score on an Angel Aguilar sacrifice fly to left field. Outside of that, it was all Southern Maryland in this contest. The Blue Crabs plated a run in the 1st, two runs in the 4th, and two runs in the 6th on 12 hits.

FerryHawks starter Austin DeCarr (0-6) struggled in this one, giving up 7 hits and 5 runs in 5.2 innings. Xaverian alum Christian Allegretti pitched in relief to a line of 2.1 innings 5 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, and 2 strikeouts. Pedro Payano followed him as he threw a scoreless ninth, but the bats never seemed to turn on in this one.

The Blue Crabs took this one 5-1. The series finale takes place tomorrow at 1PM at SIUH Community Park. It's "Kids Gone Wild" so make sure you bring the kids out for a fun day filled with player autographs, kids run the bases, and a thundersticks giveaway courtesy of Wedny's!

