FC Tulsa vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa YouTube Video







Harvey St. Clair, Marcos Cerato and Kalil ElMedkhar each scored in the opening nine minutes of the second half to rally FC Tulsa from a halftime deficit to a 5-2 victory against New Mexico United at ONEOK Field, extending the club's undefeated streak to 12 games as the Scissortails took a third consecutive comeback victory.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.