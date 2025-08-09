FC Tulsa vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Harvey St. Clair, Marcos Cerato and Kalil ElMedkhar each scored in the opening nine minutes of the second half to rally FC Tulsa from a halftime deficit to a 5-2 victory against New Mexico United at ONEOK Field, extending the club's undefeated streak to 12 games as the Scissortails took a third consecutive comeback victory.
