FC Dallas Defeats LAFC 3-1 to Secure Tenth Win of the Season

September 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas (10-13-7, 37 points) earned its tenth win of the MLS regular season with a 3-1 victory over LAFC (14-8-7, 49 points) tonight at Toyota Stadium. Midfielder Patrickson Delgado along with forwards Petar Musa and Logan Farrington scored for Dallas. FC Dallas is unbeaten in its last 20 MLS matches when leading at halftime (14-0-6).

THE MOOSE BREAKS FREE

Musa scored his 15th goal of the regular season tonight in the 29th minute of the match. He has now scored the opening goal in five MLS matches this year and has found the net in his last five consecutive home games. Musa is tied for fifth place in the MLS Golden Boot race this year, and his 15 goals also rank as the fifth-most in an FC Dallas season.

SONRIE EL FÚTBOL

Delgado scored his fourth goal of the season following a Logan Farrington assist in the 60th minute. The Ecuadorian midfielder missed seven regular season matches due to a knee injury. Delgado previously scored against Seattle Sounders FC on June 22.

A SEASON TO REMEMBER FOR FARRINGTON

Forward Logan Farrington scored via an assist from Jesús Ferreira in the 62nd minute. Farrington also assisted Delgado's goal, ranking him first in assists on the team with eight. For the second time in his MLS career, Farrington registered a goal and an assist in a single game.

THE GARUDA WALL

Goalkeeper Maarten Paes registered five saves tonight. Paes is now tied in fifth place for most career wins (34) for FC Dallas. Paes is also the third goalkeeper in FC Dallas history to register 10 or more wins in three consecutive seasons with FC Dallas (Matt Jordan and Mark Dodd).

SERIES HISTORY

FC Dallas improved to 4-6-2 all-time against LAFC. The home side in each matchup has lost only once in the 12 meetings. FC Dallas is 4-1-1 versus LAFC from Toyota Stadium.

SWEET FIFTEEN

FC Dallas recorded its fifteenth consecutive sellout of the 2024 season. This marks the first time in club history that FC Dallas has sold out Toyota Stadium in fifteen consecutive home games of the regular season.

UP NEXT: THE RETURN OF PAPI

FC Dallas hosts former player and head coach Oscar Pareja and Orlando City SC on Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Toyota. The match will kickoff at 7:30PM CT and will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the FC Dallas app in Spanish and English, and Talk Radio 1190 AM in English.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim head coach Peter Luccin

On the positives from tonight...

"I would say the compactness when we started playing in the mid-block, (there) were not so much spaces between players or between lines, for me, that was key, because it was hard for them to play for the middle even in the first half where they have like, two or three shots in that shooting zone. No doubt with the effort the team is putting in every single game, that is huge."

On Alan Velasco...

"We can see what talent Velasco can do on the field, we know that. When we are putting all those quality players together, this is what happens. We scored three goals, we could've scored one or two more. It's good that those two players are coming back but at the same time, we need to manage our emotions. Everyone wants to see Alan play but he's coming back from a very serious injury, so we need to manage him well."

Midfielder Patrickson Delgado

On his first start since June...

"I am very happy with the win tonight. I want to thank the coaching staff for the trust placed in me to start tonight. I scored my fourth goal of the season because I made the run and followed the play. Logan assisted me and thankfully I beat the goalkeeper."

On the coming games for FC Dallas...

"This victory will help us gain more momentum for the final games of the season. Our goal is to make the playoffs, and we will not give up. We will play every game like a final and finish the season strong."

Forward Logan Farrington

On his individual performance...

"I was just trying to be ready, and I wasn't expecting to come on in the first half. You never know when your name gets called if you'll be coming on in the fifth minute, 10th minute, or even the 89th minute, you just must be ready. I'm just happy that I was able to help the team."

On the pass from Jesús for the goal...

"We were killing them on that side of the field. I think there was a lot of space and Jesús got a nice pass from Alan. I checked to see where the ball was, and I spun out and had a lot of space to run. Jesús has the ability to find me in behind and I had a cheeky little finish at the near post."

On maintaining pressure throughout the game...

"It is super important. We scored, defended well and sat back a lot. The teams in this league are good enough to break us down, get a lucky bounce and good finishes but today was nice to put the pressure on, and get a three-goal lead. Unfortunately, we conceded a lucky goal at the end, but a win is a win and next week we're looking to get a clean sheet."

