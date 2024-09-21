Revolution Suffer Crushing Loss to Charlotte FC

September 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The New England Revolution (8-17-4; 28 pts.) fell on the road at Charlotte FC (11-11-8; 41 pts.), 4-0, on Saturday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium. Nigerian Midfielder Alhassan Yusuf suited up for his first MLS start and third consecutive appearance.

New England and Charlotte FC traded scoring chances in the first half, before the home side broke through for the opening goal in the 39th minute. Forward Liel Abada pounced on a loose ball in the area to end the stalemate. In the second half, Charlotte defender Nathan Byrne doubled the lead with a 51st-minute tally.

Down by two, the Revolution brought fresh legs into the attack by deploying wingers Dylan Borrero and Luca Langoni off the bench in the 56th minute. For Langoni, it was the Argentine's sixth consecutive appearance since joining the club. However, Borrero was ejected after being shown two yellow cards in the 70th minute. Charlotte FC made the most of the man advantage, netting two more goals over the final minutes to seal its 4-0 victory.

Midfielder Esmir Bajraktarević featured in the starting lineup for the second straight game, contributing three shot attempts, one on target, and three chances created. Forward Giacomo Vrioni matched his career single-game high with six shot attempts, two on frame.

Defender Brandon Bye collected his first minutes since sustaining an ankle injury last month. Bye tallied one shot and one chance created over a 66-minute start. Also in New England's defense, Peyton Miller continues to earn valuable minutes in his first MLS season. The 16-year-old went the distance in his fifth MLS start.

The Revs are back in Foxborough next Saturday, September 28 to host Nashville SC. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium is available to watch on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

Alhassan Yusuf made his first MLS start, logging 75 minutes in his third consecutive appearance since for New England.

Brandon Bye saw his first action since sustaining an ankle injury on August 24, starting and playing 66 minutes.

Nacho Gil earned his first MLS start since April 27, making his fourth straight league appearance since returning from a knee injury earlier this month with a 56-minute effort.

Giacomo Vrioni matched his MLS-career high with six shots, including two on target.

Peyton Miller notched his fourth straight start and finished with three key passes.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #29

MLS Matchday #34

New England Revolution at Charlotte FC

September 21, 2024 - Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

4

Referee: Mark Allatin

Assistant Referee: Adam Wienckowski

Assistant Referee: Walt Heatherly

Fourth Official: Ted Unkel

Video Asst. Referee: Greg Dopka

Assistant VAR: T.J. Zablocki

Weather: 82 degrees and partly cloudy

Attendance: 29,022

0

Scoring Summary:

CLT - Liel Abada 5 (Unassisted) 39'

CLT - Pep Biel 1 (Patrick Agyemang 4) 65'

CLT - Patrick Agyemang 8 (Pep Biel 1, Djibril Diani 2) 77'

CLT - Kerwin Vargas 6 (Iuri Tavares 1, Patrick Agyemang 5) 88'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Carles Gil (Yellow Card - Dissent) 32'

CLT - Nathan Byrne (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 51'

NE - Tim Parker (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 53'

NE - Dylan Borrero (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 70'

NE - Dylan Borrero (Red Card - Dissent) 70'

NE - Caleb Porter (Yellow Card - Dissent) 73'

CLT - Adilson Malanda (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 82'

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Peyton Miller, Tim Parker, Xavier Arreaga, Brandon Bye (Nick Lima 66'); Alhassan Yusuf (Ian Harkes 75'), Matt Polster; Esmir Bajraktarević (Dylan Borrero 56'), Carles Gil ©, Nacho Gil (Luca Langoni 56'); Giacomo Vrioni (Bobby Wood 75')

Substitutes Not Used: Earl Edwards Jr., Emmanuel Boateng, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Dave Romney.

Charlotte FC: Kristijan Kahlina; Andrew Privett, Tim Ream, Adilson Malanda, Nathan Byrne; Júnior Urso (Djibril Diani 63'), Ashley Westwood ©; Pep Biel (Iuri Tavares 81'), Brandt Bronico (Brandon Cambridge 90'), Liel Abada (Kerwin Vargas 63'); Karol Świderski (Patrick Agyemang 63')

Substitutes Not Used: David Bingham, Jaylin Lindsey, Idan Toklomati, Jere Uronen.

