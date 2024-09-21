LA Galaxy Play Host to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, September 21
September 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - Playing their second match in the span of four days, the LA Galaxy play host to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Dignity Health Sports Park tonight, Saturday, Sept. 21 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).
LA Galaxy Against Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Saturday's match marks the 36th meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and Whitecaps FC, with LA leading the all-time series 16-12-7. Against Vancouver, the Galaxy hold a 15-11-7 record in league play, a 0-1-0 record in Leagues Cup action and a 1-0-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In the first meeting between LA and Vancouver this season, the Galaxy earned a 3-1 victory against the Whitecaps at BC Place on April 13. In 17 all-time matches played at home against Vancouver, LA holds a 10-4-3 record. Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last four matches played against the Whitecaps (2-0-2) at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to Oct. 18, 2020.
Galaxy Unbeaten at Dignity Health Sports Park
In 14 matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 11-0-3 (36 GF; 20 GA). Notably, the Galaxy have won nine consecutive league matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park (9-0-0) dating back to May 25, outscoring their opponents 25-11 during that span. In 14 matches played at DHSP during the 2024 campaign, Gabriel Pec has tallied eight goals and eight assists. In 12 matches played at the venue this season, Joseph Paintsil has totaled 12 goal contributions (6 goals, 6 assists) and Dejan Joveljić has recorded eight goals and three assists. Riqui Puig has 15 goal contributions (7 goals, 8 assists) in 13 matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park in 2024.
LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
2024 MLS Regular Season | Match 31
Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. PT)
Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Keith Costigan (Play-By-Play); Maurice Edu (Analyst)
MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Jorge Perez-Navarro (Play-By-Play); Marcelo Balboa (Analyst)
MATCH INFO: LA vs. VAN Game Notes | LA Galaxy Audio Pronunciation Guide | Watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 21, 2024
- New York City FC Draws Inter Miami CF - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF Draws on the Road against New York City FC - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, September 21 - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, September 21
- LA Galaxy Hosts Kick Childhood Cancer Boot-Making Lab with Young Cancer Patients at Dignity Health Sports Park
- LA Galaxy Fall 4-2 on the Road to Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Wednesday Night
- LA Galaxy Square off against Portland Timbers at Providence Park Tonight, Wednesday, September 18
- LA Galaxy Announce Programming Details for Home Match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, September 21