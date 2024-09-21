LA Galaxy Play Host to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, September 21

September 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - Playing their second match in the span of four days, the LA Galaxy play host to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Dignity Health Sports Park tonight, Saturday, Sept. 21 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy Against Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Saturday's match marks the 36th meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and Whitecaps FC, with LA leading the all-time series 16-12-7. Against Vancouver, the Galaxy hold a 15-11-7 record in league play, a 0-1-0 record in Leagues Cup action and a 1-0-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In the first meeting between LA and Vancouver this season, the Galaxy earned a 3-1 victory against the Whitecaps at BC Place on April 13. In 17 all-time matches played at home against Vancouver, LA holds a 10-4-3 record. Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last four matches played against the Whitecaps (2-0-2) at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to Oct. 18, 2020.

Galaxy Unbeaten at Dignity Health Sports Park

In 14 matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 11-0-3 (36 GF; 20 GA). Notably, the Galaxy have won nine consecutive league matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park (9-0-0) dating back to May 25, outscoring their opponents 25-11 during that span. In 14 matches played at DHSP during the 2024 campaign, Gabriel Pec has tallied eight goals and eight assists. In 12 matches played at the venue this season, Joseph Paintsil has totaled 12 goal contributions (6 goals, 6 assists) and Dejan Joveljić has recorded eight goals and three assists. Riqui Puig has 15 goal contributions (7 goals, 8 assists) in 13 matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park in 2024.

LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

2024 MLS Regular Season | Match 31

Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Keith Costigan (Play-By-Play); Maurice Edu (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Jorge Perez-Navarro (Play-By-Play); Marcelo Balboa (Analyst)

MATCH INFO: LA vs. VAN Game Notes | LA Galaxy Audio Pronunciation Guide | Watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

