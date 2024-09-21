CF Montréal Earns 2-0 Win Over Chicago Fire FC

September 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - In the heat of the MLS Cup playoff race, CF Montréal grabbed a 2-0 win over Chicago Fire FC, Saturday night, in front of a 15th sellout crowd this season at Stade Saputo.

The Bleu-blanc-noir ended a three-game week with seven points from a possible nine, outscoring its opponents 6-3.

With the win, CF Montréal climbed to 9th place in the Eastern Conference, the last spot for the playoffs.

CF Montréal opened the scoring in the 21st minute when Josef Martínez controlled a pass from Nathan Saliba before securing his 111th career MLS regular season goal.

Caden Clark doubled his team's lead in the 74th minute with a second goal in as many games in front of the Stade Saputo fans.

CF Montréal will return to action next Saturday as it will host the San Jose Earthquakes at 7:30pm EDT at Stade Saputo (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN690.ca).

MATCH NOTES:

-Josef Martínez played his 180th MLS match. He scored his sixth goal of the season.

-Raheem Edwards passed the 10,000-minute mark in MLS.

-Samuel Piette tied Patrick Diotte for 8th place by an outfield player in Club history with 204 games (all competitions). Piette (163) also tied Patrick Leduc for 6th place in Club history for regular-season appearances by an outfield player.

-Jonathan Sirois earned his 20th career win, his 6th shutout of the season and surpassed the 200-save mark in MLS with four saves tonight.

-Samuel Piette got an assist on the second goal, his 12th career assist, while Mahala Opoku tallied his 10th career assist.

Post-match comments from head coach Laurent Courtois, Caden Clark and Josef Martínez are available HERE.

LAURENT COURTOIS

"The guys confirmed, from one game to another. They were in control today, despite the big week, and they did well. I think they all performed at their level, none of them were below, and then we also had a bit of success tonight. Caden is impressive in terms of his qualities, his fighting spirit, and his aggressiveness on and off the ball. He's very important for us."

CADEN CLARK

"It was a three-game week, we obviously had a little bit of heavy legs even though we rotated. I felt that a little bit tonight. It's just about being smart and not trying to waste our legs off of chances of pressing. I think that we were very smart in our defending today. I've asked myself why I am so confident and why do I feel like I can do certain things that I couldn't do before. Nothing has changed, I've talked to my dad about it, he asked what are you doing differently. It's nothing, it's my mindset, really. I think it's about staying calm and trusting yourself. (Laurent Courtois) gives me freedom and trust. I think I've worked hard to earn it, but he's given it back to me and now it's paying off for both of us."

JOSEF MARTÍNEZ

"That's my job to score goals. It's not always easy but tonight we got three points. We still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs and we'll do everything possible. We have to continue to train and do our best. The most important is the win tonight. Hopefully we can do it again next Saturday again at home. We have to continue this way. I'm happy for Caden. He has a lot of qualities like Bryce (Duke). Nathan (Saliba) is amazing. He has a lot of qualities too. We should be proud to have that kind of player."

