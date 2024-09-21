New York City FC Draws Inter Miami CF

September 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC recorded a memorable draw at home against Inter Miami CF. A tightly contested first half saw neither side able to claim the opening goal. City started the second half the brighter of the two teams but fell behind in the 75th minute after Leonardo Campana scored from close range. City continued to push for an equalizer and were finally rewarded deep in stoppage time thanks to a bullet header from James Sands - his first goal for the Club. That would be enough for both teams to finish the game tied, and claim one point each.

A sunny afternoon in the Boogie Down Bronx was the backdrop for New York City FC's meeting with Inter Miami CF at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

Nick Cushing made one change to the side that took on the Philadelphia Union midweek, as Maxi Moralez replaced compatriot Agustín Ojeda. For Miami, a number of changes followed their midweek outing against Atlanta United, with Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez all restored to the starting XI.

A fast start to the contest saw both sides exchange shots on goal inside the opening five minutes. First, Santiago Rodríguez flashed a low drive just wide of goal after good work on the edge of the box, before Lionel Messi whipped a dangerous freekick just past Matt Freese's post.

City responded with a freekick of their own through Rodríguez six minutes later - the Uruguayan forcing Drake Callender into an excellent save down low to his left.

At the other end, Freese was called into action in the 23rd minute to deny Luis Suarez from close range. The shot-stopper did well to repel the ball with his leg before it was cleared, and an offside flag halted the play.

The halftime whistle brought to an end a fast-paced first half that saw both sides head into the interval goalless.

The intensity that defined the first period carried over into the second half, as City twice went agonizingly close to breaking the deadlock just minutes after the restart. First Keaton Parks fired a shot wide from inside the box before Alonso Martínez saw a long-range effort whistle just wide.

City were in the ascendency heading toward the hour mark and that saw them test the Miami defense via a dangerous low cross into the box from Tayvon Gray that required a last-ditch intervention to deny City a look at goal. Despite that momentum, Miami would break the deadlock in the 75th minute through substitute Leonardo Campana after he was found free inside the box by Alba.

Cushing would turn to his bench in the 81st minute to make a triple change - introducing Mitja Ilenič, Andrés Perea, and Mounsef Bakrar for Gray, Parks, and Martínez.

City would be handed a great chance to equalize in the 87th minute after good work in the channel by Bakrar culminated in him winning a loose ball and squaring it inside to Moralez. The Argentine's clever flick found its way to Rodríguez in space inside the area but he blazed his effort over.

Further changes for the hosts would arrive as injury time approached with Christian McFarlane and Julián Fernández replacing Kevin O'Toole and Hannes Wolf.

Undeterred by the full-time whistle approaching, City continued to push for an equalizer and they were finally rewarded deep into stoppage time thanks to James Sands' first goal for the Club. The midfielder rose highest to meet Rodríguez's inswinging corner and power a header past Drake Callender to tie the game and secure a point for City.

Next up for New York City FC is a meeting with Red Bulls on September 28 at Red Bull Arena. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.

