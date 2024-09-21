Inter Miami CF Draws on the Road against New York City FC

September 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (19W-4L-7D, 64 points) secured a point on the road on Saturday afternoon with a 1-1 draw against New York City FC. The match at Yankee Stadium saw forward Leonardo Campana score the team's lone goal to extend his lead as the Club's all-time leading scorer with 31 across all competitions.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the pitch at Yankee Stadium with five changes to the team's starting XI from the midweek draw in Atlanta. Drake Callender started between the sticks; Julian Gressel, Ian Fray, Tomás Avilés, Noah Allen and Jordi Alba formed a back line of five; Federico Redondo and Yannick Bright started in midfield; captain Lionel Messi and Robert Taylor flanked striker Luis Suárez to lead the team's attack.

Match Action

The first half presented an even matchup with both sides defending stoutly. Messi had an early opportunity in the fifth minute, but his left-footed attempt from a free-kick opportunity was just wide off the mark.

The scoreline then remained unchanged throughout the remainder of the first half despite efforts from both teams and the match to go into the break scoreless.

Inter Miami broke the deadlock in the second half, with substitute Campana opening the scoring in the 75th minute. Redondo kickstarted a fantastic team play in midfield by playing a pass for Messi in the attacking third, who then found Alba in space on the left side of the opponent's box. Alba then served a ball for Campana in front of goal for the Ecuadorian to finish with a first-time left-footed strike to give Inter Miami the lead. The goal was Campana's seventh this regular season and eighth across all competitions in 2024 to extend his lead as the Club's all-time leading scorer with 31 across all competitions. The assist and secondary assist, were Alba's 12th and Messi's 15th respectively this MLS campaign.

NYCFC equalized in stoppage time through a goal by midfielder James Sands.

The scoreline then remained unchanged throughout the final minutes for Inter Miami to claim a point on the road at Yankee Stadium.

Next Match

Up next, Inter Miami will return home to South Florida to host Charlotte FC at Chase Stadium this upcoming Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Stats:

Possession:

NYC - 48%

MIA - 52%

Shots:

NYC - 16

MIA - 7

Saves:

NYC - 1

MIA - 3

Corners:

NYC - 8

MIA - 1

Fouls:

NYC - 15

MIA - 18

