Chicago Fire FC Falls 2-0 to CF Montréal

September 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTRÉAL - Chicago Fire FC (7-16-8, 29 points) fell 2-0 on the road against CF Montréal (8-12-10, 34 points) on Saturday night at Stade Saputo.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 21st minute with a goal from Josef Martínez, and Caden Clark doubled the score in the 74th minute. Chicago out-shot Montréal 13-11, including 10 shots from inside the box, and held 52 percent of the possession but was unable to get one past Jonathan Sirois. With the result, the Fire are five points below the playoff line with three matches remaining in the 2024 regular season.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago returns home to host Toronto FC on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets to attend the match, which will be held at SeatGeek Stadium due to a conflict with the Chicago Bears' schedule, are available for purchase here. The contest will also be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass, and transmitted locally in Spanish on WRTO 1200 AM and in English on wlsam.com.

Notes:

With his 30th start of the 2024 regular season, goalkeeper Chris Brady tied his single-season career high. With three matches left in the regular season, the Naperville, Ill., native matched his entire output from the 2023 campaign.

Midfielder Fabian Herbers recorded his 150th appearance with the Fire on Saturday night. With 150 appearances, Herbers became the 13th player in Fire history to reach the mark.

Defender Justin Reynolds recorded his fifth appearance as a member of the Chicago Fire First Team. Saturday night marked the first time in his young career that he appeared in back-to-back regular season matches.

Ariel Lassiter lined up against his former club, recording a full 90-minute performance in his third-straight start for the Fire since joining the Club in August.

Defenders Allan Arigoni (leg), Rafael Czichos (leg), Chase Gasper (leg), Andrew Gutman (leg) and Carlos Terán (leg) were unavailable for today's match. Forward Hugo Cuypers was also unavailable for today's match due to an excused absence. Cuypers and his wife Pauline recently welcomed a new addition to their family with the birth of their son.

Box Score:

CF Montréal 2:0 Chicago Fire FC

Goals:

MTL - Martínez (6) (Saliba, 1) (WATCH) 24'

MTL - Clark (2) (Opoku, 2) (WATCH) 74'

Discipline:

MTL - Campbell (Yellow Card) 40'

Chicago Fire FC: GK Brady, D Souquet, D Salquist, D Omsberg, D Dean (Koutsias, 69') M Mueller (Haile-Selassie, 46'), M Gutiérrez (Reynolds, 79'), M Giménez (capt.) (Acosta, 73'), M Navarro (Herbers, 68'), M Lassiter, F Barlow

Subs not used: GK Richey, D Pineda, M Casas Jr.

CF Montréal: GK Sirois, D Álvarez, D Campbell (Waterman, 72'), D Carbo, D Edwards, M Piette (capt.) (Pearce, 89'), M Duke (Opoku, 72'), M Saliba, M Clark (Iankov, 89'), F Marshall-Rutty, F Martínez (Cóccaro, 72')

Subs not used: GK Breza, D Bugaj, D Sosa, F Ibrahim

Stats Summary: MTL / CHI

Shots: 11 / 13

Shots on Goal: 3 / 4

Saves: 2 / 3

Passing Accuracy: 84.6% / 86.8%

Corners: 0 / 5

Fouls: 9 / 13

Offsides: 3 / 1

Possession: 48% / 52%

Attendance: 19,619

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Assistant Referees: Jason White, Gerard-Kader Lebuis

Fourth Official: Marcos DeOliveira

VAR: Ismail Elfath

AVAR: Tom Supple

