Charlotte FC Score Four in Emphatic Win

September 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC returned home after two consecutive away matches, and the difference in the team's energy and urgency was palpable from the start. They immediately took control, as home teams often do, and managed to win some early set pieces, including corners and free kicks. Their most promising chance came in the 12th minute when a recycled corner fell to Biel, who whipped the ball back into the box towards Andrew Privett. Privett, returning to the starting lineup, tried to connect with the cross, but unfortunately, he couldn't direct it on target. Nonetheless, these early moments showed promising signs for the home side.

Karol Świderski, in particular, appeared determined and focused, playing a key role in Charlotte's best early opportunities. Whether it was connecting play or being on the end of some potential opportunities, the Pole looked at his best.

New England had a chance to break through in the 17th minute when Nacho Gil dribbled past Tim Ream and sent in a ball aimed at Giacomo Vrioni. However, Vrioni struggled to angle his body correctly, and his shot went off target. Another dangerous moment for New England came in the 21st minute, sparked by a wayward pass from Adilson Malanda. Asmir Bajraktarevic seized the opportunity, setting up a counterattack and handing off to captain Carles Gil, who found himself in the box with a chance to finish. Gil's effort, though, went straight at Charlotte's goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina.

Charlotte responded well, pushing New England back into their defensive third as they launched a series of attacks. Two good chances fell to Junior Urso during this spell. His first attempt, a shot from inside the box, was blocked. Shortly after, he found himself with a clear header from a precise Nathan Byrne cross, but he couldn't find the mark, sending it just wide. Byrne's overlapping runs down the flank were causing problems for New England's defense.

Vrioni would get another shot at breaking the deadlock in the 28th minute when a cross to the far post found him in a one-on-one situation with goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina. Kahlina would courageously put his body on the line to make a crucial save and keep the score level. Ten minutes later, Charlotte nearly had a similar chance to take the lead. Ashley Westwood delivered a perfectly weighted ball to Liel Abada, who found himself in space but was unable to convert the chance with his weaker left foot.

Abada, however, didn't dwell on his miss. Shortly afterward, he unleashed an ambitious strike from outside the box, which was initially saved but resulted in a rebound. Both Pep Biel and Brandt Bronico attempted to pounce on the loose ball. Bronico's half-hit shot ricocheted off the goalkeeper and landed perfectly in the path of Abada, who had followed up his initial effort with a well-timed run into the box. This time, he made no mistake, scoring his first goal since his brace against Atlanta United on June 2nd. It was a huge moment for the Israeli forward, finally breaking his goal drought and putting Charlotte ahead.

Second Half

Lineup: Kahlina, Ream, Privett, Malanda, Byrne, Westwood, Urso (63'), Bronico, Abada (63'), Biel, Swiderski (63')

Substitutes: Agyemang (63'), Vargas (63'), Diani (63')

Charlotte FC remained on the front foot as the second half began, continuing to press the Revolution in search of a second goal. The home side maintained control, but New England, with just as much at stake, wasn't ready to concede easily. They threatened when Giacomo Vrioni tested Kristijan Kahlina with a shot the goalkeeper handled confidently. Vrioni almost connected with Asmir Bajraktarevic moments later as a dangerous cross skimmed just beyond the latter's reach.

Liel Abada remained a key figure in Charlotte's transition play, constantly troubling New England's defense. After a Revolution corner, Brandt Bronico found Abada in open space, although he was isolated. Undeterred, Abada took on three defenders by himself, driving forward and unleashing a shot that soared just over the bar. His relentless work kept the visitors on edge, though his effort narrowly missed the mark.

As the match wore on and the heat began to sap the players' energy, head coach Dean Smith turned to his bench in the 63rd minute, making a triple substitution to sustain the pressure. Patrick Agyemang, Kerwin Vargas, and Djibril Diani came on to replace Karol Świderski, Abada, and Junior Urso, injecting fresh legs into Charlotte's attack as they continued to push for a second goal.

In the 65th minute, Patrick Agyemang would make an immediate impact as he surged past his defender down the right flank and raced towards the box. Once in the box, he sent a low cross into the path of Pep Biel, who calmly slotted it home for his first goal with the club.

By the 70th minute, New England's frustration boiled over when Dylan Borrero received a yellow card for a tackle on Nathan Byrne. Upset with the decision, Borrero directed his anger toward the referees, resulting in a second yellow card. His dismissal left New England fending with 10 men for the remainder of the match.

Soon after, Biel repaid the favor by setting up Agyemang for a goal of his own. New England, down a man, was caught out in transition as Biel played a perfect pass through to Agyemang. The young American calmly finished with a brilliant strike, securing his team-leading 8th goal of the season.

Kerwin Vargas would add a statement fourth goal for The Crown after slotting home a beautiful finish far post and bringing his signature flip to the party. It was a class team goal, with four passes in the buildup leading to the chance for Vargas.

Charlotte FC will look to build off this stellar performance and keep the momentum rolling as the fight for playoff positioning presses on. Next up, a trip to Ft. Lauderdale to face Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

