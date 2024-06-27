Fayetteville Shut out Thursday Night in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers' (32-40, 3-3) offense had no answer for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans' (31-41, 2-4) pitching staff Thursday night at Pelicans Ballpark as the Woodpeckers fell, 5-0. Fayetteville was shut out for the first time since June 6 at Columbia.

Woodpeckers starter Alonzo Tredwell put together a scoreless start on the road, tossing three innings while walking five and striking out two. Myrtle Beach threatened to score multiple times in the early going, but Tredwell managed to keep the Pelicans off the board, stranding six runners on base.

Tredwell was relieved by Raimy Rodriguez (L, 1-5) ahead of the fourth inning and Rodriguez put up zeroes over his first two innings. However, Andy Garriola singled to begin the sixth for Myrtle Beach before reaching second on a controversial fielder's choice. Chris Paciolla capitalized with one out and laced a two-run double down the left field line to give the Pelicans a 2-0 lead. Paciolla later scored on a sacrifice fly from Reggie Preciado. Myrtle Beach added two more runs in the seventh against Ben Petschke thanks to a sac fly by Carter Trice and a Miguel Pabon RBI single.

On the mound, the Pelicans got four scoreless frames from starter Jaxon Wiggins. Luis Rujano (W, 1-1) picked up where Wiggins left off and surrendered just one hit over the final five innings. Fayetteville could only muster three hits against the duo after recording nine or more hits across the first two games of the series.

The road trip rolls on for the Woodpeckers on Friday night as LHP Colby Langford gets the start for Fayetteville. Meanwhile, Myrtle Beach sends RHP Nazier Mule to the hill. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/753715/final/box

