Early Runs from Fireflies Hurt Ballers in 7-2 Rain-Lengthened Loss

June 27, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers surrendered a barrage of early offense from the Columbia Fireflies, falling in Wednesday's matchup, that was delayed for one hour and 21 minutes, 7-2, at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the loss, Kannapolis falls to 2-3 in the second half, with Columbia jumping to a 3-2 record just five games into the second set of 66 games in the Carolina League season.

RHP Jake Peppers stumbled on the mound in his two innings of work, allowing five runs on two innings of work, walking two and striking out a pair. Three arms combined four six innings of shutout baseball, with LHP Frankeli Arias and RHPs Luke Bell and RHP Tyler Davis striking out eight.

Columbia manufactured all the runs early on, tallying four in the first inning on a bases-loaded walk of Hyungchan Um and a bases-clearing RBI double of Erick Pena to make it, 4-0, Fireflies after one. Lizandro Rodriguez launched his first home run of the season to left field in the top of the second, going ahead, 5-0, for the visitors. In the top of the third, Pena drove in yet another run on a pop out in foul ground that also carried a throwing error from Kannapolis' infield to score Austin Charles to make it, 6-0, visitors after two and a half.

The Ballers got on the board in the bottom of the third on a Caden Connor RBI groundout, driving in Caden Connor to cut the lead to, 6-1, after three.

Ronny Hernandez's patience paid off in the bottom of the fifth, walking with the bases loaded to permit another run to score for Kannapolis. The free pass made it, 6-2, in favor of the Fireflies after five.

Blake Mitchell showed off some of his skills in the top of the ninth, launching his third home run at Atrium Health Ballpark in 2024 to make it, 7-2, in the top of the ninth. Mitchell's solo shot is his tenth of the season, now most of any Fireflies batter.

The Ballers and Fireflies rebrand for a one-night showdown of two food identities on Thursday night in the third of six games on the week at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. between the Kannapolis Q's and the Carolina Grits, with RHP Aldrin Batista getting the start for the home side.

