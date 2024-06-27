Kannapolis Drops Third Straight to Columbia 4-1 in Thursday Night Tilt

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers had plenty of chances in Thursday night's game with the Columbia Fireflies, but ultimately failed to convert in a, 4-1, loss Thursday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the defeat, the Ballers fall to 2-4 on the second half of the season, with Columbia jumping to 4-2, locked in a battle for first place in the Carolina League South division.

RHP Aldrin Batista struck out five Fireflies in his 12th start of the year but allowed two runs on two hits while surrendering four walks. Out of the bullpen, RHP Mark McLaughlin turned in another solid performance, striking out one in two innings of work, allowing just one baserunner with a lone hit.

Columbia's hottest batter in the lineup started the scoring in the top of the first, with Austin Charles notching an RBI single to center field to score Blake Mitchell. Later in the frame, Charles crossed the plate on a Jhonny Perdomo RBI double, pushing the Fireflies ahead, 2-0 after one inning of work.

Kannapolis got on the board after a barrage of opportunities in the bottom of the fifth by scoring on a balk by Fireflies pitcher Yimi Presinal. Mikey Kane's run scored was the only of the night on Thursday, chopping Columbia's lead to, 2-1, after five.

Brennon McNair provided all the necessary insurance in the top of the seventh, launching his fifth home run of the season on a two-run home run to center field. Dionmy Salon crossed the plate on the two-run blast, extending the visiting Fireflies' lead to, 4-1, after seven, a lead that Kannapolis failed to make any successful comeback on.

LHP Tommy Vail will get the ball for his third start of the season in the fourth of six games on the week between the Cannon Ballers and Fireflies. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m., with postgame fireworks in the plans on All Holidays Night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

