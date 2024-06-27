Wiggins, Rujano Pitch Pelicans to Shutout Victory 5-0 over Woodpeckers
June 27, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
After five scoreless innings, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans came through for a 5-0 shutout win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Thursday night. The Birds' first win of the week improved their second half record to 2-4 and 31-41 overall while the Woodpeckers dropped to 3-3 and 32-40 on the season.
The Birds used just two pitchers as Luis Rujano (1-1) logged the longest outing of his career with five shutout frames and just one hit allowed while striking out three to earn the win. Starter Jaxon Wiggins held the Woodpeckers scoreless through the first four innings with three strikeouts.
Chris Paciolla (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI) delivered the big hit with a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth that broke the scoreless tie. Andy Garriola (3-3, BB) reached base four times with three singles and a walk while also scoring two runs.
After starter Alonzo Tredwell kept the Pelicans scoreless through the first three frames, Raimy Rodriguez allowed three runs with one being earned in his 2 2/3 innings to take the loss. Ben Petschke sacrificed two earned runs in his 2 1/3 innings in relief.
The Woodpeckers were held to three singles and just one walk as Nehomar Ochoa Jr. (1-2, BB) was the only batter to reach base twice on a single and a walk.
Both teams struggled to bring runners home in the first five innings before the Pelicans took the lead in the sixth. With runners on first and second, Paciolla laced a two-run double up the third base line to put the Birds in front. He later scored on a sacrifice fly by Reggie Preciado to left field to complete the three-run inning.
The Pelicans added two more in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Carter Trice and an RBI single by Miguel Pabon.
Friday night's game between the Pelicans and Woodpeckers is set for 7:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from June 27, 2024
- Lynchburg Beats Mudcats - Carolina Mudcats
- Wiggins, Rujano Pitch Pelicans to Shutout Victory 5-0 over Woodpeckers - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Kannapolis Drops Third Straight to Columbia 4-1 in Thursday Night Tilt - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Fayetteville Shut out Thursday Night in Myrtle Beach - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Missed Opportunities Prove Costly in 4-1 Loss to RiverDogs - Augusta GreenJackets
- FredNats Blanked in Salem - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Pitching Staff Pushes RiverDogs Past GreenJackets 4-1 - Charleston RiverDogs
- McNair's Late Blast Leads Fireflies to Victory - Columbia Fireflies
- Shorebirds Sweep Wood Ducks in Thursday's Doubleheader - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Roster Update: Nova Added from ACL Brewers - Carolina Mudcats
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.27 at Kannapolis - Columbia Fireflies
- Early Runs from Fireflies Hurt Ballers in 7-2 Rain-Lengthened Loss - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stories
- Wiggins, Rujano Pitch Pelicans to Shutout Victory 5-0 over Woodpeckers
- Rally Comes up Short, Pelicans Lose to Woodpeckers 4-3
- Four-Run Sixth Downs Pelicans in 8-4 Loss to Woodpeckers
- Pelicans Fall 2-1 in Series Finale to Cannon Ballers
- Zeglin Dominates, Pelicans Beat Cannon Ballers 6-3