Wiggins, Rujano Pitch Pelicans to Shutout Victory 5-0 over Woodpeckers

June 27, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

After five scoreless innings, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans came through for a 5-0 shutout win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Thursday night. The Birds' first win of the week improved their second half record to 2-4 and 31-41 overall while the Woodpeckers dropped to 3-3 and 32-40 on the season.

The Birds used just two pitchers as Luis Rujano (1-1) logged the longest outing of his career with five shutout frames and just one hit allowed while striking out three to earn the win. Starter Jaxon Wiggins held the Woodpeckers scoreless through the first four innings with three strikeouts.

Chris Paciolla (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI) delivered the big hit with a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth that broke the scoreless tie. Andy Garriola (3-3, BB) reached base four times with three singles and a walk while also scoring two runs.

After starter Alonzo Tredwell kept the Pelicans scoreless through the first three frames, Raimy Rodriguez allowed three runs with one being earned in his 2 2/3 innings to take the loss. Ben Petschke sacrificed two earned runs in his 2 1/3 innings in relief.

The Woodpeckers were held to three singles and just one walk as Nehomar Ochoa Jr. (1-2, BB) was the only batter to reach base twice on a single and a walk.

Both teams struggled to bring runners home in the first five innings before the Pelicans took the lead in the sixth. With runners on first and second, Paciolla laced a two-run double up the third base line to put the Birds in front. He later scored on a sacrifice fly by Reggie Preciado to left field to complete the three-run inning.

The Pelicans added two more in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Carter Trice and an RBI single by Miguel Pabon.

Friday night's game between the Pelicans and Woodpeckers is set for 7:05 p.m.

