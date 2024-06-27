McNair's Late Blast Leads Fireflies to Victory

Brennon McNair of the Columbia Fireflies awaits a pitch

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies worked behind a strong day on the mound and a late Brennon McNair homer to win 4-1 over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Thursday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The Fireflies jumped out first again Thursday. In the top of the first inning, Blake Mitchell drew a walk and moved into scoring position on a passed ball. Later, Austin Charles slapped a two out single to left to plate Mitchell to break the scoreless tie. Next, Jhonny Perdomo doubled down the right field line to make it a 2-0 advantage for Columbia.

Mitchell's walk advanced his hitting streak to a career-best 19-consecutive games and Charles' single was his seventh hit of the week. He had a season-best four hits Tuesday and two hits Wednesday.

Brennon McNair gave the Fireflies some insurance late. The left fielder muscled his fifth homer of the season in the seventh to plate Dionmy Salon and give Columbia a 4-1 lead.

Blake Wolters got the start today and he worked four scoreless frames before handing the ball over to the relief core. The righty punched out three hitters on the night. Yimi Presinal (W, 3-0) was the first arm out for Columbia. Presinal got in and out of trouble in his second inning, but escaped allowing just a single run.

Finally, Ben Hernandez (S, 1) closed the game out with a nine out save. The righty didn't allow a run as he locked down the first save of his career.

The Cannon Ballers went with Aldrin Batista (L, 6-3) to start the game. The righty allowed a pair of runs over four innings and left the game with the home team trailing 4-0. Mark McLaughlin spun a pair of scoreless innings in relief to bring things to the final third of the game.

Columbia continues their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow night at 7 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (4-2, 3.95 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Tommy Vail (3-1, 1.53 ERA)

The Fireflies return home for a three-game series to celebrate our Nation's Independence Day to kick-off July. Join us for Military Appreciation Night July 2, our Independence Day Celebration July 3 and Fireworks with the Philharmonic presented by Prisma Health July 4. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

