Shorebirds Sweep Wood Ducks in Thursday's Doubleheader

June 27, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (27-44, 4-2) collected a pair of wins over the Down East Wood Ducks (37-34, 2-4) on Thursday night by final scores of 4-3 and 5-1.

GAME 1

The game began on Wednesday with Jake Cunningham hitting a three-run homer in the bottom of the second right before the game entered a weather delay and was eventually suspended.

When play resumed on Thursday, Delmarva added to their 3-0 lead in the fourth as a wild pitch scored Cole Urman from third base, making it a 4-0 game.

Blake Money spearheaded a dominant effort on the mound for the Shorebirds as he tossed five, shutout innings, carrying a perfect game into the seventh until Danyer Cueva broke it up with a one-out single. Money finished the night allowing one hit with six strikeouts and no walks.

Down East made things interesting in the final inning as Danyer Cueva broke the shutout with a two-run single. Another run scored on a bases-loaded walk to cut the deficit to 4-3. With his back against the wall, Issac Solano struck out Tommy Specht looking to end the game, securing a 4-3 victory for the Shorebirds.

Blake Money (2-4) earned his second-straight win in relief with Issac Solano (2) picking up the save. Starting pitcher, Brayan Mendoza (3-4), was saddled with the loss.

GAME 2

The Shorebirds took the lead two batters into the game as a lead-off double and stolen base by Thomas Sosa, allowed Aron Estrada to score him on a groundout to shortstop. Estrada's 32nd RBI of the season made it 1-0 Delmarva.

The Wood Ducks immediately answered in the top of the second thanks to a home run by Artura Disla, evening the game at one apiece.

A pair of errors by Down East helped the Shorebirds reclaim the lead in the bottom of the second as Cole Urman plated Aneudis Mordán on a defensive miscue by third basemen Esteban Mejia, giving Delmarva a 2-1 edge.

With the score still 2-1 in the fifth, Delmarva used an RBI double by Aron Estrada to extend the lead to 3-1. Leandro Arias added another run on a sacrifice fly. An error in the outfield allowed an additional run to score on the play as Estrada touched home from second, giving the Shorebirds their largest lead of the night at 5-1.

That proved to be plenty for pitchers Riley Cooper and Eccel Correa. Cooper threw four innings as the starter allowing one run on one hit while striking out five. Correa pitched the final three frames and punched out five batters with one base hit, completing a 5-1 victory for the Shorebirds to sweep the doubleheader.

Eccel Correa (1-0) was awarded his first win with starter Jose Gonzalez (1-5) taking the loss for the Wood Ducks.

The Shorebirds will look to win their third in a row against Down East on Friday as Braxton Bragg toes the slab for Delmarva versus Paul Bonzagni for the Wood Ducks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

