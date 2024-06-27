FredNats Blanked in Salem

June 27, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







SALEM, VA - Jarlin Susana continued his dominant run, but the Salem Red Sox shutout the FredNats 4-0 on Thursday night. The Nats are 3-3 (38-34) after the loss, and Salem is 4-2 (38-34).

The Sox scored an unearned run off of Susana in the bottom of the first inning, but overall struggled to hit the flamethrowing righty. Jarlin struck out nine men across five complete frames, while not walking a single batter.

However, Salem's Noah Dean tossed five scoreless innings himself, allowing just one base hit while fanning 10 FredNats.

Salem finally created some breathing room in the bottom of the seventh, with an RBI single followed by an RBI triple to run their lead out to 3-0. The Sox added another run in the eighth to make it a four-run lead, as the Nats ultimately lost 4-0. Dean (2-2) took the win, and Susana (1-7) took the loss.

In game four, Marc Davis (1-2, 3.30) takes the ball for FXBG against Ovis Portes (0-1, 5.19) in a 7:05 start.

