FredNats Blanked in Salem
June 27, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
SALEM, VA - Jarlin Susana continued his dominant run, but the Salem Red Sox shutout the FredNats 4-0 on Thursday night. The Nats are 3-3 (38-34) after the loss, and Salem is 4-2 (38-34).
The Sox scored an unearned run off of Susana in the bottom of the first inning, but overall struggled to hit the flamethrowing righty. Jarlin struck out nine men across five complete frames, while not walking a single batter.
However, Salem's Noah Dean tossed five scoreless innings himself, allowing just one base hit while fanning 10 FredNats.
Salem finally created some breathing room in the bottom of the seventh, with an RBI single followed by an RBI triple to run their lead out to 3-0. The Sox added another run in the eighth to make it a four-run lead, as the Nats ultimately lost 4-0. Dean (2-2) took the win, and Susana (1-7) took the loss.
In game four, Marc Davis (1-2, 3.30) takes the ball for FXBG against Ovis Portes (0-1, 5.19) in a 7:05 start.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from June 27, 2024
- Lynchburg Beats Mudcats - Carolina Mudcats
- Wiggins, Rujano Pitch Pelicans to Shutout Victory 5-0 over Woodpeckers - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Kannapolis Drops Third Straight to Columbia 4-1 in Thursday Night Tilt - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Fayetteville Shut out Thursday Night in Myrtle Beach - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Missed Opportunities Prove Costly in 4-1 Loss to RiverDogs - Augusta GreenJackets
- FredNats Blanked in Salem - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Pitching Staff Pushes RiverDogs Past GreenJackets 4-1 - Charleston RiverDogs
- McNair's Late Blast Leads Fireflies to Victory - Columbia Fireflies
- Shorebirds Sweep Wood Ducks in Thursday's Doubleheader - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Roster Update: Nova Added from ACL Brewers - Carolina Mudcats
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.27 at Kannapolis - Columbia Fireflies
- Early Runs from Fireflies Hurt Ballers in 7-2 Rain-Lengthened Loss - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fredericksburg Nationals Stories
- FredNats Blanked in Salem
- Colmenares Plates Two in Comeback Victory
- Sox Stymie Nats in First Matchup
- Freddies Defeated in Sunday Finale 10-4
- FredNats Secure Series Victory Over Down East