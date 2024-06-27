Lynchburg Beats Mudcats

June 27, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Lynchburg Hillcats scored four times over two innings to rally past the Carolina Mudcats 5-4 on Thursday night at Five County Stadium.

Lynchburg (41-31 overall, 4-2 second half) entered the fifth inning trailing by a run but turned the game around after back-to-back walks to Tommy Hawke and Ralphey Velazquez which set the table for Estaban Gonzalez who doubled home both runners to knot the game at 3.

Carolina (44-27 overall, 3-3 second half) tied the game in the last of the fifth inning on a groundout from Daniel Guilarte to score Yhoswar Garcia, who walked earlier in the frame.

That would be all the runs for the Mudcats as Lynchburg scored two more runs in the sixth on a pair of RBI doubles from Lexar Saduy and Hawke to take the 5-4 advantage.

Robert Wegielnik (W, 2-1) allowed three runs over a 1.2 innings but earned the victory after the two-run sixth inning for Lynchburg.

The story out of the bullpen for the Hillcats was Deretd Parra (S, 3) who was lights out, working four shutout innings to slam the door and give the Hillcats the victory.

Brailin Rodriguez (L, 1-2) was charged with the loss after allowing four earned runs over 1.2 innings.

The series continues Friday at Five County Stadium with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. The Mudcats will send Josh Knoth (3-3, 3.55) to the hill while Lynchburg will counter with Alonzo Richardson (4-4, 3.80).

