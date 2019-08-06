Farrell and Mendez Scheduled to Rehab with Riders Tonight

August 6, 2019





FRISCO, Texas - The Texas Rangers have announced that pitchers Luke Farrell and Yohander Mendez are scheduled to begin rehab assignments with the Riders tonight at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

The Riders host Corpus Christi tonight at 7:05. Tickets are available here.

Both pitchers were placed on the Rangers 60-day injured list March 28 and have yet to pitch in the big leagues this season. Farrell is recovering from a jaw fracture, while Mendez is on the mend from a left elbow UCL sprain.

While Farrell didn't come through Frisco on his way to the Major Leagues, Mendez is no stranger to Dr Pepper Ballpark, having pitched with the Riders from 2016-2018. He is on the franchise's all-time leaderboard in starts (8th, 40), ERA (10th, 3.99) and strikeouts (6th, 202).

The RoughRiders continue their current homestand at Dr Pepper Ballpark through Sunday and play their final stretch of the season at home August 20-25. Tickets for all remaining games are available now at RidersBaseball.com.

