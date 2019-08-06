All Fans Receive a Replica Craig Biggio 2005 Astros NLCS Ring on September 2

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks are offering all fans a Hall of Fame-level parting gift to end the regular season with a replica Craig Biggio Astros 2005 National League Championship Ring giveaway.

On Labor Day Monday, September 2, when the Hooks take on the Tulsa Drillers in the regular season finale, all fans at Whataburger Field will receive one of the replica rings. First pitch is slated for 2:15 p.m. and gates will open at 12:45 p.m.

Biggio, a Hall of Fame member who spent his entire 20-year career with the Astros, helped lead Houston to its first league pennant in 2005, the year that also marked Corpus Christi's inaugural campaign. The Astros are giving away the replica rings to all fans at Minute Maid Park on Monday, August 19.

The addition of the replica Biggio rings to the Hooks promotional calendar marks eight Hooks giveaway dates over the final 15 home games this season. The team last week announced a Ken Schrom Bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,500 fans on Sunday, September 1.

Tickets are on sale at cchooks.com/tickets, at the Whataburger Field Box Office or by phone at 361-561-HOOK (4665).

