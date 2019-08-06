Bats Come Alive as Riders Cruise to Victory
August 6, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - After a quiet last few games at the plate, the Riders broke through Tuesday night, knocking off Corpus Christi 9-3.
SYNOPSIS
* The Riders scored in every inning between the third and seventh. Brendon Davis and Eliezer Alvarez each drove in three runs as part of the barrage.
* Rehabbers Luke Farrell and Yohander Mendez each began their rehab assignments with the Riders Tuesday. Farrell allowed two runs in one inning of work while Mendez tossed two scoreless frames.
* Starter Ronald Herrera allowed just one unearned run across 4 2/3 innings, settling for a no-decision.
* The Riders tied a season-high for walks in a nine-inning game by drawing eight fee passes.
KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Brendon Davis: 2-for-2, 3 RBI, 2 BB, R
* Yohander Mendez: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (rehab)
* Luke Farrell: 1 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (rehab)
NEWS AND NOTES
* Yonny Hernandez drew a walk for the seventh consecutive game and leads the league with 24 walks drawn since the conclusion of the All-Star break.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders vs. Corpus Christi, Wednesday, 7:05 pm
RHP Tyler Phillips (4-8, 5.86) vs. LHP Brett Adcock (1-7, 6.39)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
Images from this story
|
Frisco RoughRiders converse while the umpire examines his pants
