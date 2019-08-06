Gyorko Powers Drillers Past Cardinals, 6-2

TULSA, Ok. - Rehabbing Los Angeles Dodger, and recent former St. Louis Cardinal, Jedd Gyorko hit a first-inning homer to help power the Tulsa Drillers (23-20, 59-53) to the 6-2 win against the Springfield Cardinals (21-22, 51-62) on Monday night.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Edwin Uceta (4-2)

L: LHP Evan Kruczynski (2-7)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-Rehabbing Dodgers INF Jedd Gyorko put his stamp on the game right away, following SS Omar Estevez's leadoff walk in the first with a two-run blast to center field, lifting the Drillers into the 2-0 lead.

-SS Angelo Mora followed suit with a two-out, two-run homer in the fourth, making it a 4-0 lead for Tulsa.

-The Cardinals cut the deficit in half, 4-2, in the fifth when SS Rayder Ascanio delivered a two-out, two-run single to right field, scoring 3B Elehuris Montero and RF Justin Toerner.

-An RBI single from 3B Cristian Santana in the fifth and a solo shot from Estevez in the seventh padded the lead back out for the Drillers, accounting for the eventual final score of 6-2.

NOTABLES:

-2B Irving Lopez went 1x4 with a single to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

-SS Rayder Ascanio's two-run single marked back-to-back games with an RBI for the shortstop, who has 26 RBIs in his first 52 games with Springfield.

-LHP Evan Kruczynski struck out a season-high 10 batters through his 6.2 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits and three walks.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

