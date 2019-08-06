Gyorko Powers Drillers Past Cardinals, 6-2
August 6, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
TULSA, Ok. - Rehabbing Los Angeles Dodger, and recent former St. Louis Cardinal, Jedd Gyorko hit a first-inning homer to help power the Tulsa Drillers (23-20, 59-53) to the 6-2 win against the Springfield Cardinals (21-22, 51-62) on Monday night.
DECISIONS:
W: RHP Edwin Uceta (4-2)
L: LHP Evan Kruczynski (2-7)
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:
-Rehabbing Dodgers INF Jedd Gyorko put his stamp on the game right away, following SS Omar Estevez's leadoff walk in the first with a two-run blast to center field, lifting the Drillers into the 2-0 lead.
-SS Angelo Mora followed suit with a two-out, two-run homer in the fourth, making it a 4-0 lead for Tulsa.
-The Cardinals cut the deficit in half, 4-2, in the fifth when SS Rayder Ascanio delivered a two-out, two-run single to right field, scoring 3B Elehuris Montero and RF Justin Toerner.
-An RBI single from 3B Cristian Santana in the fifth and a solo shot from Estevez in the seventh padded the lead back out for the Drillers, accounting for the eventual final score of 6-2.
NOTABLES:
-2B Irving Lopez went 1x4 with a single to extend his hitting streak to eight games.
-SS Rayder Ascanio's two-run single marked back-to-back games with an RBI for the shortstop, who has 26 RBIs in his first 52 games with Springfield.
-LHP Evan Kruczynski struck out a season-high 10 batters through his 6.2 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits and three walks.
WHAT'S ON DECK:
-The Cardinals continue the trip in Tulsa on Tuesday at 7:05pm. Catch all the action live on Jock 98.7 FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com, and tune in 15 minutes early for the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.
