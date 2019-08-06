RockHounds Rally Late, Come up Short

August 6, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release





Based on Minor League Baseball's (30-second) pitch clock, the Amarillo Sod Poodles did enough damage to win in the first 300 seconds of the game Tuesday night at Security Bank Ballpark.

Taylor Trammell led off the game with a single ... Ivan Castillo doubled ... and Edward Oliveras ripped a two-run single up the middle ... all on 10 pitches (10 x 30 = 300). When all was said and done, those two runs were the difference as Amarillo held off the RockHounds, 5-3.

Trammell and Castillo led the Sod Poodles from start to finish. Castillo had a pair of doubles, scored two runs, drove in another and stole a base. Trammell had a single, walked twice and stole two bases and the Amarillo center fielder sealed the win with his glove in the ninth.

The RockHounds, trailing 5-1, scored twice to cut the lead to 5-3 on a Tyler Ramirez single (compounded by an error). With Ramirez on at second and one out, Dan Gamache drove a ball high and deep to right center. Trammell, who entered the season rated the Cincinnati Reds' # 1 prospect (he came to the Padres via trade), tracked the ball down on the run and made a brilliant, sliding catch near the track. If he doesn't make the spectacular play, the score would have been 5-4 with one out and a runner in scoring position.

The win was Amarillo's fourth in-a-row overall and second straight in the series, which concludes Wednesday.

Notables

Amarillo (27-17) has gained solid control of the second half race in the Texas League South (the Sod Poodles won the first half by a half-game over the RockHounds), now leading the RockHounds and Corpus Christi Hooks (both 22-22) by five games and Frisco (20-23) by 6½.

Edward Oliveras drove in two runs with his first-inning single, moving to within one RBI of Corpus Christi's Abraham Toro (who drove in 70 runs before being promoted to Triple-A) for the Texas League lead.

Tyler Ramirez went 2-for-4 (with a run and an RBI) and has hit in five straight games (6-for-18, .333) with two home runs and four RBI.

Next Game

Wednesday, August 7 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

Security Bank Ballpark 6:30 p.m. (Gates open 6:00)

"Wins-Day Wednesday"

- Final of a three-game series and third of a seven-game homestand

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 6:15 p.m.

Probable Starters

AMA: Kyle Lloyd (RH, 6-5, 3.50)

RH: Matt Milburn (RH, 6-8, 5.57)

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.