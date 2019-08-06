Hooks Combine to Shutout Riders

August 6, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





FRISCO, TX - Led by the arms of Bryan Abreu and Cristian Javier the Hooks won their third game in a row with a 2-0 shutout over the RoughRiders. The pair combined for 13 strikeouts and only allowed three hits in the series opener.

Offensively, the Hooks were led by Jonathan Arauz's three-hit night. He clocked his first Double-A homer in the second inning on a line shot to right field. His second run batted in came in the seventh when his opposite field single brought home Stephen Wrenn to expand the Corpus Christi lead.

Abreu yielded two walks in the first, but then proceeded to retire eight in a row from innings two through four. The right-hander earned his sixth win in his first game back from his MLB debut on Wednesday.

Javier also had a slow start to his night in the sixth by allowing two baserunners. He left them stranded as Frisco went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position on Monday.

He also twice struck out the side - once in the seventh and also to close out the game in the ninth. Javier struck out eight to up his Houston farm-leading total to 136.

Corpus Christi will try to match their season long winning streak of four games from April on Tuesday. Right-hander Yohan Ramirez takes the hill for the Hooks at 7:05 P.M. from Dr Pepper Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.