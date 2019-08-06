Soddies Rally Late in Road Trip Opener

Midland, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles battled back for a 4-3 win in their series opener at Security Bank Ballpark on Monday night, using a two-run rally in the eighth inning to edge past the Midland RockHounds.

The Sod Poodles have won nine of their last 11 games and now sit a season-best nine games above the .500 mark.

Amarillo trailed 3-2 heading into the eighth. Sod Poodles outfielder Taylor Trammell began the inning by smashing a solo home run to right field on the very first pitch he saw from righty Daulton Jefferies to begin the inning.

Trammell, who was acquired by the San Diego Padres from the Cleveland Indians organization last week, collected both his first homer and RBI as a Sod Poodle with the swing.

Later in the inning, Hudson Potts delivered an RBI single to give the Sod Poodles a 4-3 lead.

On the mound, the Sod Poodles received a quality performance from starter Nick Margevicius, who spun seven innings of three-run ball.

Margevicius tossed two scoreless innings to begin the ballgame, but allowed the RockHounds to take a 3-1 lead in the third with an RBI double and home run from Midland outfielder Tyler Ramirez. Margevicius would settle down to strike out five batters and allow seven hits for a no decision.

After the Soddies rallied in the top of the eighth, righty Blake Rogers tossed a scoreless eighth.

Right-hander Carlos Belen entered the game for a save chance in the ninth. He retired the side in order while striking out two batters. It was Belen's first save at Double-A and his fifth of the season between Amarillo and Fort Wayne (Midwest League).

The series continues at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Amarillo sends righty Ronald Bolaños to the hill.

NOTES

Taylor Time: Sod Poodles outfielder Taylor Trammell delivered his first big moment as a San Diego Padres prospect on Monday night, belting a game-tying solo home run to right field in the eighth inning. It was Trammell's first home run and RBI in an Amarillo uniform.

Red Hot Soddies: The Sod Poodles are 9-2 in their last 11 games and 22-11 since the start of July. Amarillo has opened up a four game lead on both Midland and Corpus Christi in the second half standings.

